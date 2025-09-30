WTCI PBS Offers Free Public Previews Of Ken Burns’s "The American Revolution"

WTCI PBS is excited to announce a series of free preview screenings of “The American Revolution”, the highly anticipated new film from acclaimed filmmakers Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein & David Schmidt.

In collaboration with local libraries and community partners, these events will offer the public an exclusive first look at the series before its November 16th broadcast premiere.

“We are so pleased to be able to share a sneak peek at the incredible story of our nation's founding," said WTCI PBS President Bob Culkeen. "As we approach America's 250th anniversary, we’re reminded of the promise we continue to strive for today.”

Those interested in attending can secure their seats for the following screenings at wtcitv.org/events.

Chattanooga Public Library (Downtown Branch)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Location: 1001 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Chickamauga Public Library

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: 306 Cove Road, Chickamauga, GA 30707

Cleveland Bradley County Public Library

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM

Location: 795 Church Street Northeast, Cleveland, TN 37311

WTCI PBS Studios

Date: Monday, November 3, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM EST (Doors open at 5:45 PM)

Location: 7540 Bonnyshire Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416

The screening at WTCI PBS studios will feature music from the Revolutionary War era by local musicians, Tom and Fran Morley, as well as remarks and resources from their partners at the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center.