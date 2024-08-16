WTCI PBS Presents A Special Broadcast Of "The Light We Share"

The broadcast premiere of The Light We Share, a film from directors Mattie Waters and Jules Downum, will air August 29th at 8:30 pm ET, immediately following the 8:00 pm broadcast of Essential: The Making of ‘The Light We Share’, an original documentary from WTCI PBS.

The Light We Share is a feature-length, visual album-style film. Through dance, music, visual art, poetry, etc., it examines the struggles and triumphs of everyday lives while enforcing the values of empathy and human connection.

Essential: The Making of the Light We Share is a half-hour documentary, produced by WTCI, that follows the process of a small, local production company creating vulnerable art in the midst of a global pandemic.

“The Light We Share” was curated by a team of over 50 local artists in 2020. It premiered at the Tivoli Theatre, along with “Essential”, in December, 2021 before it was shared with audiences at film festivals across the country, including The Nashville Film Festival and the Lakeland FIlm Festival.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with our community. This film was not part of our plan until COVID made live shows impossible in 2020. It required a massive adjustment, as you’ll see in WTCI PBS’ documentary, and we are so proud to have completed a beautiful, vulnerable, epic film during one of the most unpredictable times in our lives” said film directors Jules Downum and Mattie Waters.

“It is an honor for WTCI to highlight The Light We Share on air and our digital platforms. The Light We Share is a quality expression of dance, music, freedom, and the arts. This local film captures a global expression of excellence. By collaborating with independent producers to provide a platform to share their creations, WTCI PBS is truly serving our community,” said WTCI President and CEO, Bob Culkeen.

Essential begins on WTCI PBS at 8:00 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, 2024. The Light We Share follows at 8:30 pm.

WTCI PBS viewers can watch the broadcast over the air (45.1), via local television providers including Comcast (5), EPB (5), via satellite providers Dish and DirecTV, on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Local Now.

WTCI PBS is available across the 35 counties of our viewing area. Local viewers can also watch the WTCI PBS live stream at wtcitv.org/watchlive or on the PBS app.

Beginning at 8:30pm on August 29th, viewers outside the Chattanooga area will have the opportunity to stream the film by visiting wtcitv.org or by using the PBS app. The film will be available to stream for free through September 1, 2024.