Music, Fashion, & Arts Foundation Hosting Inaugural Creator’s Ball This Saturday

On Saturday, November 14, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at the MAC Ave Venue in Chattanooga, MFA will host The Creator’s Ball, a Black-Tie Masquerade fundraiser honoring the people helping shape the city’s local creative community.

“This is our inaugural Creator’s Ball,” said LaSha' Rockymore-Mitchell, Founder & Executive Director, of Music, Fashion, & Arts Foundation and Co-Owner of The SmArt Oasis.

LaSha’ said the MFA Foundation was chartered as a 501c-3 non-profit five years ago in 2021. “It came about from our original 423 Days initiative,” she said.

423 Day is celebrated every year on April 23 (4/23), matching Chattanooga's local area code. The grass-roots celebration marks its 15th year in 2027 and was officially proclaimed as a city-recognized holiday by Chattanooga in 2021. The one-day celebration evolved into a multi-day civic and cultural experience known as Chattanooga Week. It will be celebrated April 18-24, 2027.

“The Creator’s Ball is our first full-blown fundraiser and a celebration of our five years of celebrating local creatives,” LaSha’ said. The evening will feature dinner, entertainment, Legacy Awards, Innovator of the Year, People’s Choice, and the crowning of the Creator’s Ball King and Queen. Proceeds will support MFA’s programming and opportunities in music, fashion, arts, and creative technology.

“Guests can expect a room full of diverse creatives,” LaSha’ said. “There will be other creative organizations there like Arts Build and Barking Legs Theater. There will be local musicians, fashion designers, models, visual artists, and digital designers. It’s going to be a room full of local creators that help build the local economy. The space is intended to not only celebrate the five-year existence of Music, Fashion & Arts Foundation but also celebrate the growth of our local creative community.”

LaSha’ said they will celebrate the impact of collaborations and how it builds community. “It is beyond time that we sit down and have dinner together,” she said. “This Saturday will be the night that we do it.”

The event extends beyond one evening. MFA’s work connects creative expression with education, community engagement, and opportunities for aspiring artists and entrepreneurs. The fifth-anniversary celebration offers a chance to highlight the people and programs behind that work.

“Our primary mission is to provide a professional platform for local creators,” LaSha’ said. “We provide a system from education to entertainment. That includes artist development through workshops, artist rehearsals, model calls, podcasts, and media rehearsals. We help build artists. The idea is to not only provide them with professional resources but to also give them professional mentors to help support them on that journey.”

LaSha’ said each department, music, fashion and arts, has its own Director, most who also run their own small local businesses. They are considered MFA freelance staff members. “We help support the creators here in the city but also across Tennessee,” LaSha’ said.

MFA is also recruiting artists, speakers, and workshop leaders for TN Statewide Creatives Conference & Festival 3.0, taking place April 24, 2027, in Chattanooga during Chattanooga Week. Registration is open at tnstatewide.com.

Part of the proceeds from Creator’s Ball will also be used to support Chattanooga Week 2027.

Music, Fashion and Arts Foundation Creator’s Ball