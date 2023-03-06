13th Annual Road To Nightfall Opening Up Registration For Local Bands To Compete

Registrations are open for the 13th Annual Road to Nightfall competition, scheduled for April 6, 7, 8, 13, and 14 at The Granfalloon at 400 East Main St.

The Road to Nightfall competition is a local band development effort and music competition designed to prepare up-and-coming local acts for the big stage.

The link to register is: www.SoundCorps.org/RoadToNightfall

One winner from each preliminary night will be chosen by audience vote and will advance to the finals, to be held on May 6. The overall winner receives a 90 minute headline performance spotlight on June 30th at the Nightfall Concert Series at Miller Plaza, which pays $1,000 with alongside a host of other prizes.

Applicants must have a minimum of three (3) performing band members with at least one (1) member playing a live musical instrument such as keyboards, drums, bass, or guitar.

A registration fee of $25 is to be paid upon registration acceptance. Scholarship requests may be sent via email to stingle@soundcorps.org.

The Road to Nightfall concert series is a collaboration between Chattanooga Presents! and SoundCorps. The series was developed over the last thirteen years by Gig City Productions with a host of other local partners.

“The Road to Nightfall competition has been crucial in developing a local talent pool of musicians and bands who are ready to take the stage at some of our city’s larger events like the Nightfall concert series,” says Carla Pritchard from Chattanooga Presents.

“Chattanooga has a wealth of local talent that is eager to work together to build a larger audience base of music lovers dedicated to the local scene," SoundCorps Executive Director Stratton Tingle says. "The Road to Nightfall competition is a great way for these artists to network, build their resumes, and make their mark on our community. We’ve seen so many past participants go on to thrive on larger stages locally, regionally, and nationally. and we can’t wait to see who rises to the top in 2023.”