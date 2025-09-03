2025 IBMA Bluegrass Ramble Showcase Performers Schedule Unveiled

The International Bluegrass Music Association has released the schedule for this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, presented by Chattanooga Coca-Cola.
Taking place September 16-18 as part of IBMA World of Bluegrass, in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, IBMA Bluegrass Ramble is an innovative series of evening showcases highlighting official juried bands and artists.
The hand-selected IBMA Bluegrass Ramble performers will play Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17 at local downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee venues which include Barrelhouse Ballroom, The Comedy Catch, Gate 11 Distillery, Hi-Fi Clyde’s, Songbirds and the Chattanooga Convention Center (CCC).
The third night, Thursday, September 18, is a special “Chattanooga Edition” of the Ramble, where regional bluegrass talent will be elevated and celebrated.
Additional details about each evening’s lineup and venues will be available on the IBMA World of Bluegrass app, available in early September.
Official showcases are the premier platform for introducing talent and new music to the bluegrass community; emerging bluegrass bands, as well as established bands with new music or new personnel, apply for the opportunity each year. These 27 juried performers/bands were selected from more than 100 submissions representing the vitality of bluegrass from its traditional roots to its furthest offshoots from around the world.
To purchase a three-day or single day pass for the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, which allows fans entrance into all Ramble venues, visit the tickets page at WorldofBluegrass.org
Tuesday, September 16
CCC Banquet Hall E-J (One Carter Plaza)
- 6:30 PM Caroline Owens & New Company
- 7:05 PM Special Consensus
- 8:15 PM Remedy Tree
- 8:50 PM George Jackson & Brad Kolodner
- 9:25 PM The Tennessee Bluegrass Band
- 10:00 PM Mason Via
- 10:35 PM Wyatt Ellis
- (Wood Box Heroes will perform at 7:40 PM)
CCC Exhibit Hall C (One Carter Plaza)
- 7:20 PM The Foreign Landers
- 7:55 PM Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme
- 8:30 PM Foggy Mountain Spaceship
- 9:05 PM The Sentimental Gentlemen
- 9:40 PM Burnett Sisters Band
- 10:15 PM Greenwood Rye
- (Nick Chandler & Delivered will perform at 6:45 PM)
Barrelhouse Ballroom (1501 Long St)
- 8:00 PM Vickie Vaughn
- 9:00 PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge
- (The Often Herd will perform at 7:00 PM, Wood Box Heroes will perform at 10:00 PM)
The Comedy Catch (29 Station St)
- 7:00 PM Under the Rocks
- 8:00 PM Backline
- (Randy Steele & High Cold Wind will perform at 9:00 PM)
Gate 11 Distillery (1400 Market St, Suite 108, inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo terminal)
- 7:00 PM Greenwood Rye
- 8:00 PM Mike Mitchell Band
- 9:00 PM Veranda
Hi-Fi Clyde’s (122 W Main St)
- 7:00 PM The Unfaithful Servants
- 8:00 PM The Faux Paws
- 9:00 PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run
Songbirds (206 W Main St)
- 7:00 PM Jackson Hollow
- 8:00 PM The Sullivan Sisters
- 9:00 PM Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell
Wednesday, September 17
CCC Banquet Hall E-J (One Carter Plaza)
- 7:05 PM Hilary Klug
- 7:40 PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run
- 8:15 PM The Faux Paws
- 8:50 PM Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell
- 9:25 PM Mountain Grass Unit
- 10:00 PM Veranda
- 10:35 PM Backline
- (The Often Herd will perform at 6:30 PM)
CCC Exhibit Hall C (One Carter Plaza)
- 6:45 PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge
- 7:20 PM The Sullivan Sisters
- 7:55 PM Mike Mitchell Band
- 8:30 PM Jackson Hollow
- 9:05 PM The Unfaithful Servants
- 9:40 PM Under the Rocks
- 10:15 PM Vickie Vaughn
Barrelhouse Ballroom (1501 Long St)
- 7:00 PM Burnett Sisters Band
- 8:00 PM Hillary Klug
- 9:00 PM Wyatt Ellis
- 10:00 PM Special Consensus
The Comedy Catch (29 Station St)
- 7:00 PM Mountain Grass Unit
- 8:00 PM Foggy Mountain Spaceship
- 9:00 PM Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme
Gate 11 Distillery (1400 Market St, Suite 108, inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo terminal)
- 7:00 PM The Foreign Landers
- 8:00 PM The Tennessee Bluegrass Band
- (Amy Alvey & The Home Team Advantage will perform at 9:00 PM)
Hi-Fi Clyde’s (122 W Main St)
- 7:00 PM Remedy Tree
- 9:00 PM The Sentimental Gentlemen
- (The Amanda Cook Band will perform at 8:00 PM)
Songbirds (206 W Main St)
- 7:00 PM George Jackson and Brad Kolodner
- 8:00 PM Mason Via
- 9:00 PM Caroline Owens & New Company
Thursday, September 18 – IBMA Bluegrass Ramble Chattanooga Edition
Comedy Catch at the Choo Choo (29 Station St)
- 7:00 PM Owen Saunders & Family
- 8:00 PM Conner Vliestra
- 9:00 PM Low Ground
Gate 11 Distillery (1400 Market St, Suite 108, inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo terminal)
- 7:00 PM Nick Chandler & Delivered
- 8:00 PM Landon Fitzpatrick Band
- 9:00 PM Randy Steele & High Cold Wind
All shows/times subject to change
Additional showcases - the IBMA Songwriter Showcase, IBMA Kids on Bluegrass, Bluegrass College Band Showcase, and the always-popular sponsored showcases - offer opportunities for music fans to experience the next wave of bluegrass excellence. To learn more, visit the Showcases page of WorldofBluegrass.org.
The 2025 IBMA Business Ramble, presented by Chattanooga Coca-Cola, is part of IBMA World of Bluegrass, in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, which runs September 16-20, 2025.
The week, the most important in bluegrass music, encompasses four events
- The IBMA Business Conference, presented by Riverview Foundation, Sept. 16-18 at the Chattanooga Convention Center
- The IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, presented by Chattanooga Coca-Cola, which is an innovative series of showcases taking place Sept. 16-18 in local Chattanooga venues
- The 36th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards, presented by Get It Played, scheduled for Thursday evening, September 18 at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
- And IBMA Bluegrass Live!, in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Sept. 19-20, a two-day festival of live performances and fan experiences.
Tickets are now on sale for all IBMA World of Bluegrass events; visit worldofbluegrass.org for details.