2025 IBMA Bluegrass Ramble Showcase Performers Schedule Unveiled

The International Bluegrass Music Association has released the schedule for this year’s IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, presented by Chattanooga Coca-Cola.

Taking place September 16-18 as part of IBMA World of Bluegrass, in partnership with Chattanooga Tourism Co. and Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, IBMA Bluegrass Ramble is an innovative series of evening showcases highlighting official juried bands and artists.

The hand-selected IBMA Bluegrass Ramble performers will play Tuesday, September 16 and Wednesday, September 17 at local downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee venues which include Barrelhouse Ballroom, The Comedy Catch, Gate 11 Distillery, Hi-Fi Clyde’s, Songbirds and the Chattanooga Convention Center (CCC).

The third night, Thursday, September 18, is a special “Chattanooga Edition” of the Ramble, where regional bluegrass talent will be elevated and celebrated.

Additional details about each evening’s lineup and venues will be available on the IBMA World of Bluegrass app, available in early September.

Official showcases are the premier platform for introducing talent and new music to the bluegrass community; emerging bluegrass bands, as well as established bands with new music or new personnel, apply for the opportunity each year. These 27 juried performers/bands were selected from more than 100 submissions representing the vitality of bluegrass from its traditional roots to its furthest offshoots from around the world.

To purchase a three-day or single day pass for the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, which allows fans entrance into all Ramble venues, visit the tickets page at WorldofBluegrass.org

Tuesday, September 16

CCC Banquet Hall E-J (One Carter Plaza)

6:30 PM Caroline Owens & New Company

7:05 PM Special Consensus

8:15 PM Remedy Tree

8:50 PM George Jackson & Brad Kolodner

9:25 PM The Tennessee Bluegrass Band

10:00 PM Mason Via

10:35 PM Wyatt Ellis

(Wood Box Heroes will perform at 7:40 PM)

CCC Exhibit Hall C (One Carter Plaza)

7:20 PM The Foreign Landers

7:55 PM Michael Prewitt & CrunchGrass Supreme

8:30 PM Foggy Mountain Spaceship

9:05 PM The Sentimental Gentlemen

9:40 PM Burnett Sisters Band

10:15 PM Greenwood Rye

(Nick Chandler & Delivered will perform at 6:45 PM)

Barrelhouse Ballroom (1501 Long St)

8:00 PM Vickie Vaughn

9:00 PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge

(The Often Herd will perform at 7:00 PM, Wood Box Heroes will perform at 10:00 PM)

The Comedy Catch (29 Station St)

7:00 PM Under the Rocks

8:00 PM Backline

(Randy Steele & High Cold Wind will perform at 9:00 PM)

Gate 11 Distillery (1400 Market St, Suite 108, inside the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo terminal)

7:00 PM Greenwood Rye

8:00 PM Mike Mitchell Band

9:00 PM Veranda

Hi-Fi Clyde’s (122 W Main St)

7:00 PM The Unfaithful Servants

8:00 PM The Faux Paws

9:00 PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

Songbirds (206 W Main St)

7:00 PM Jackson Hollow

8:00 PM The Sullivan Sisters

9:00 PM Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell

Wednesday, September 17

CCC Banquet Hall E-J (One Carter Plaza)

7:05 PM Hilary Klug

7:40 PM Seth Mulder & Midnight Run

8:15 PM The Faux Paws

8:50 PM Mark Schatz & Bryan McDowell

9:25 PM Mountain Grass Unit

10:00 PM Veranda

10:35 PM Backline

(The Often Herd will perform at 6:30 PM)

CCC Exhibit Hall C (One Carter Plaza)

6:45 PM Darin & Brooke Aldridge

7:20 PM The Sullivan Sisters

7:55 PM Mike Mitchell Band

8:30 PM Jackson Hollow

9:05 PM The Unfaithful Servants

9:40 PM Under the Rocks

10:15 PM Vickie Vaughn

Barrelhouse Ballroom (1501 Long St)

7:00 PM Burnett Sisters Band

8:00 PM Hillary Klug

9:00 PM Wyatt Ellis

10:00 PM Special Consensus

The Comedy Catch (29 Station St)