3 Sisters Music Festival Is Ready To Hit The Riverfront This October

Keeping tradition alive, Chattanooga’s 3 Sisters Music Festival is back for its 17th year on October 4 and 5, 2024. This event is FREE for all and features good music, good food, and fantastic memories.

Friday night will feature this year’s four-time GRAMMY Award-Winning headliner, The Infamous Stringdusters, showcasing their progressive bluegrass, virtuosic musicianship, and innovative style. Friday will also include artists such as local favorite The New Dismembered Tennesseans, followed by Becky Buller, and the Canadian bluegrass group The Slocan Ramblers. Events for Friday, October 4 will begin at 5:30 pm.

Saturday’s activities will start at noon with a performance by local bands Bluetastic Fangrass and Lone Mountain Band. A set by Damn Tall Buildings, a bluegrass trio that adds some big city energy to old soul sounds, will follow at 2:00 pm. Sister Sadie, a female group nominated for eight IBMAs, will perform at 3:00 pm. The festival will continue with performances by The Steel Wheels and Chicken Wire Empire, a pioneering force in the Upper Midwest contemporary bluegrass scene.

The bluegrass-packed weekend will close out with a performance by The Steeldrivers, a group that stands on the bluegrass tradition while celebrating new sounds of blues and soul. Saturday night’s headline show features a return performance by the San Fransico-based band, The Brothers Comatose at 8:30 pm. With their upbeat brand of Americana music, this band will bring a “living room party” to the stage, with a foot-stomping and rousing folk-infused closing set.

Festival-goers will be treated to food by 18 local food vendors, lined up and ready to share their love for food and the city on both days of the festival. Options will run the gamut, including corndogs, lemonade, kettle corn, and ice cream, as well as pad thai, pizza, barbecue and more.

Fletcher Bright Company is proud to host the bluegrass-themed 3 Sisters Festival, and Chattanooga Presents serves as its producer.

Be sure to check out 3sistersbluegrass.com for more information on festival details, or check out the full schedule of performances below:

Friday, October 4, 2024 schedule:

The New Dismembered Tennesseans 5:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Becky Buller 6:35 pm to 7:35 pm

Slocan Ramblers 7:55 pm to 8:55 pm

The Infamous Stringdusters 9:15 pm to 10:45 pm

Saturday, October 5, 2024 schedule: