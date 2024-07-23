A Double Bill Of Local Soul, Funk And R&B At Nightfall This Friday

A double bill of local talent is in store for this Friday’s July 26th Nightfall show, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series with opening act Prince T followed by the 11-piece Off The T.O.P Band.

Prince T has made a big impact as a gifted Chattanooga musician, with a range and talents has made him a true musical force to be reckoned with.

Inspired by the words of his grandmother, who believed in his talent, Prince T looked where his gifts and heart would take him after a football injury, and has since focused on bringing the sounds of Motown back to the ears of a new generation.

As a proud Chattanoogan, Prince T looks for ways to not just collaborate with local artists, but create a future where he can uplift and support the ones coming up behind him. For Prince T, it’s all about staying true to his roots and the city he came from while making sure the sound of classic R&B doesn’t fade away.

Then taking the stage at 8:25pm is local orchestra Off The T.O.P., performed by the 11-piece Premier Music Group playing funk and soul hits from the Tower of Power and others. Led by Stephen Bearden, the Off The T.O.P. musicians share a passion for funk and soul, performing timeless classics from Tower of Power and other greats with a screaming horn section, unbelievable vocals, and a killer rhythm section.

In addition to featuring world class musicians each week, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Free motorcycle parking will continue to be offered on M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only.

A tasty variety of local food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King, and around 20 local artisans will offer their work for sale in Miller Park.

Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

