A Double Dose Of Indie/Pop Rock Comes To Nightfall This Friday

Fresh, genre-bending rock is featured at this Friday’s August 2nd show at Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series. Chattanooga-based duo The Cle Elum will open the show at 7pm, followed by headliner Okey Dokey at 8pm.

Mixing warm, pastoral indie rock, touches of psychedelia, and the buoyant sounds of early-'60s pop, Okey Dokey was formed by vocalist and visual artist Aaron Martin and guitarist Johny Fisher in 2013.

Okey Dokey's first album, ‘Love You, Mean It,’ was released in early 2017 with the lead single “Wavy Gravy” taking over the blogs of the time. Their early success led them to play Austin City Limits Music Festival later that year, and in 2018 the duo returned with a fresh batch of singles, including "When They Get Older" featuring Rayland Baxter.

Two years later the band emerged with their dynamic, genre-spanning sophomore effort, “Once Upon One Time.” The band frequently collaborates with other artist friends like No Vacation, Liz Cooper, Arlie, Devon Gilfillian, and more on other albums. In 2022, Okey Dokey released a covers album of their favorite artists and inspirations entitled “Karaokey Dokey,” and in 2024 released their fifth studio album “Complicated Handshake.”

The Cle Elum is a two-piece rock band with wife and husband team, Sarah Sargent Pepper and Ian Lee. The band name The Cle Elum (pronounced Kleee Elle Um) is borrowed from the city in eastern Washington named after the Kittitas people native to that area.

The term means “swift water” which fits the band's interest in not being defined by any specific category. Their debut album, “It’s Ok If It Falls Apart” was recorded in Chicago’s Kingsize Sound Labs and was released this week on Winston Sounds.

In addition to featuring world class musicians each week, Nightfall features food trucks, local artisan vendors, kids’ activities and more.

Free motorcycle parking will continue to be offered on M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only.*

A tasty variety of local food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King, and around 20 local artisans will offer their work for sale in Miller Park. Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

