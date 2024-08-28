A Night Of Motown Headlines Final Show Of Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights is back on Ross’s Landing for the final show of the 2024 series this Saturday, August 31.

The Malemen Band: A Night of Motown will headline the evening with Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers serving as the opener.

Returning to the riverfront this Saturday, The Malemen Band is bringing the sounds of Motown to Ross’s Landing. The Malemen Band will bring their seven-member rhythm/horn section along with their funk to the Riverfront Nights stage.

The band has played with The Gap Band, Parliament/Funkadelic, Boyz II Men, and Cameo, to name just a few. They love to get the audience engaged and a few audience members may even end up on the stage.

Opener Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers are a fan favorite in Chattanooga and bring “blues for all ages, races, and faces” to every show they play. The local band promises to set the tone for an evening that will have the audience on their feet from the first song until the last. They will take the stage at 7:00 p.m.

This week marks the final week in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. This week’s show is one of the not-to-be-missed performances and the Friends of the Festival is inviting friends and family to join them on the river for a great evening.

This Saturday is an extended evening, so guests can claim their spots on the riverfront when the gates officially open at 4:00 pm. A portion of Riverfront Parkway between Chestnut Street and Power Alley will be closed for the evening to allow patrons to flow from the Chattanooga Green to Ross’s Landing with ease. In addition, vendors and activities, including Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field, will be set up in the Kids Area on the Chattanooga Green.

Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted, “This summer has flown by, and we can’t believe we’re already on our final show of the series. We are so grateful for the support we’ve received for the last 17 years and look forward to 2025!” He continued, “We hope folks will bring their children, dogs, friends, and picnic blankets to enjoy an extended evening of fun on the river.”

Friends of the Festival cautions guests not to drink and drive after attending Saturday’s show. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins the list of sponsors for the month of August, and their goal is to reduce Tennessee traffic fatalities as part of the nation's vision “Toward Zero Deaths.”

All shows are rain or shine; however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. In case of severe weather, updates will be shared on the Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.