Abe Partridge's 403rd Freakout Comes To Chattanooga This Friday

If you love concerts with screaming guitar solos, glittery leotards, and flashy stage pyrotechnics then Abe Partridge will probably disappoint you.

If, however, you’re into slow country songs with elaborate sci-fi narratives and metaphysical musings, then Abe Partridge is just what you’ve been waiting for.

Abe returns to Chattanooga October 16th, and it’s your chance to catch one of the most unique voices in Southern music. When Abe plays a show, you aren’t just watching a recital of songs. You’re watching someone use songs as a tool to understand the world around him.

Abe’s performances can feel like a church service. And there's a good reason for that. Before embarking on his career as a musician, he went to theological school and spent a couple years pastoring. But a crisis of faith caused him to drift away from the church and into the United States Air Force.

But he suffered another crisis of faith. His signing bonus failed to come through, and he soon found himself in the Middle East, serving in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Upon returning home, Abe embraced his new calling as a musician. He’s amassed an impressive catalog of albums, including a live album that was recorded while touring Europe. But his latest album, Love in the Dark, is my favorite.

There are a lot of great songs on Love in the Dark, and they’re all great in different ways. Young Love is a tenderly observed, heartfelt song about a doomed young relationship. Coffee on the Counter uses the image of a cooling cup of coffee to reflect on the passing stages of life. Alabama Astronauts tells the story about an alien encounter in a style that sounds more hip hop than country.

And then there’s a little song called Abe Partridge’s 403rd Freakout. You’ve probably heard plenty of love songs over the course of your life. And you’ve probably heard plenty of songs about drinking beer and dancing all night. But you’ve never heard a song like this.

Abe Partridge's 403rd Freakout explores (among other things) the implications of a world in which John Lennon became the world’s most famous scientist while Albert Einstein partnered with Paul McCartney to form the Beatles.

Catch Abe Partridge live when he returns to Chattanooga Friday October 16th. He’ll appear at the Sound Corner, a performance space at 1714 Duncan Ave. Doors are at 7pm and the cover charge is $10.