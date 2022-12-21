Acclaimed Blues Rocker Tinsley Ellis To Make A Rare Live Acoustic Performance At Songbirds

Acclaimed Georgia blues rocker, singer and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will give a rare live acoustic performance at Songbirds in Chattanooga on Friday, January 27.

On his newly launched coast-to-coast tour entitled, Tinsley Ellis-Acoustic Songs & Stories, Ellis plans to perform many of his most popular songs, plus Delta blues and classics by artists like Gregg Allman, Bob Dylan and Leo Kottke, on his 1937 National Steel and 1969 Martin D-35 guitars.

Ellis weaves the music together with interesting, engaging and humorous stories from his over 40 years spent on stage, in motels and truck stops. Ellis’ most recent Alligator Records release and 20th album is 2022’s Devil May Care.

“Feral blues guitar...non-stop gigging has sharpened his six-string to a razor’s edge...his eloquence dazzles...he achieves pyrotechnics that rival early Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton,” raved Rolling Stone magazine.

Tinsley Ellis has been immersed in music his whole life. Born in Atlanta 1957 and raised in southern Florida, he acquired his first guitar at age seven, inspired by seeing The Beatles perform on the Ed Sullivan Show. He took to guitar instantly, developing and sharpening his skills as he grew up.

Like many kids his age, Ellis discovered the blues through the back door of British Invasion bands like The Yardbirds, The Animals, Cream and The Rolling Stones as well as Southern rockers like the Allman Brothers. One night in 1972, he and a friend were listening to Al Kooper and Michael Bloomfield’s Super Session record when his friend’s older brother told them that, if they liked Super Session , they should go see B.B. King, who was in town that week. Tinsley saw that show from the very front row.

As fate would have it, King broke a guitar string while playing, and after changing it without missing a beat, he handed the broken string to young Tinsley. And yes, he still has that string.

Ellis has toured the world non-stop for 35 years. He has captivated and amazed fans in all 50 United States, as well as in Canada, all across Europe, Australia and South America. He’s earned a massive, fervent fan base that can never seem to get enough of Ellis and his music. Fueled by his blazing, every-note-matters guitar work and his gruff, spirited vocals, Ellis delivers one imaginative and memorable song after another.

According to Allmusic.com, “Ellis’ playing underscores the emotional depth in the lyrics. His meaty solos dig deep.” Blues Music Magazine says, “Rugged, burning and riveting…Tinsley Ellis is a powerful and commanding presence, both on guitar and as a gruff, full-throated vocalist. It’s hard to overstate the raw power of his music. It’s impossible to not enjoy the ride.

Tickets are available now for the Friday, January 27 show at Songbirds (35 Station St.) at www.songbirdsfoundation.org