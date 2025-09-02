Acclaimed Musician And Vocalist Ellie Flier To Give A Free Concert This Sunday

Acclaimed Jewish musician and singer Ellie Flier will be giving a free concert Sunday, September 7 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Miller Park on Market Street.

And while at the concert, be sure to visit Nosh-A-Nooga in the Waterhouse Pavilion to taste traditional Jewish foods.

A Nashville-based songwriter and song leader, Ellie Flier found her passion and purpose in writing Jewish music. An eclectic mix of Jewish day school, a college major in opera, and nine years as a Nashville songwriter gives Ellie a unique quality and sound as she deconstructs Hebrew liturgy to find deeper meaning in the context of the world around us today—and, of course, her poetic lyrics are accompanied by beautiful and catchy melodies.

An artist on Jewish Rock Radio and published twice in Ruach: The Best of Contemporary Jewish Rock and Pop, her music has been enjoyed and performed all over the country.

At home in Nashville, Ellie co-founded Music City’s “Jewsic City,” a popular unplugged service for young professionals. On the road she has performed at Jewish conferences and at communities in the United States, Israel, and Europe.

Her music has been enjoyed and performed all over the country and comes to Chattanooga through the Goldring/Woldenberg Institute of Southern Jewish Life (ISJL).