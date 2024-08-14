Alex The Writer Really Wants You To Come See Alex The Band

There are a lot of problems in the world today.

War, famine and social media tear at the very fabric of our civilization. Artificial Intelligence threatens our humanity. Hollywood keeps making movies about Transformers.

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed and succumb to the hopelessness of modern existence. But what if I told you there was one simple, surefire way you could improve the whole world?

Okay, maybe not the whole world. But you could drastically improve things for one guy named Alex Volz.

Who is Alex Volz, and why should you care about helping him? Those are two excellent questions.

Alex Volz is both the author of this article and the frontman of Alex the Band. While the band’s name might be kind of stupid, the music isn’t. It’s fun and clever and sometimes unexpectedly emotional.

They’ll be playing a show on Saturday August 24th at Pax Breu Ruim, a delightful little neighborhood bar on Chattanooga’s southside.

This is an especially important show for Alex (the man and the Band) as he has hired a videographer to film the concert. You see, Alex needs some quality live videos to help with booking more regional concerts.

But the quality of those videos will depend on the turnout. If Alex performs to an empty room, those videos will look boring and lame and Alex will have spent his money on nothing.

On the other hand, if you and a couple of your friends decide to check out the show, we can pack Pax Breu Ruim and make some high quality concert videos. Then Alex can book lots more shows throughout the Southeast.

Alex the Band will perform along with Cody Ray and Christian Newport. Music starts at 8. Pax Breu Ruim is located at 516 E. Main. There’s a $10 suggested donation, but it’s not a mandatory cover. So hedge your bets and check out a few songs for free before deciding if Alex the Band is actually worth paying for.