Alex Volz's Exclusive Interview With Alex Volz From Alex The Band

Local songwriter Alex Volz spent the last year recording an album of original music with his new band, Alex The Band.

The album was recently released to streaming services and in a shameless bit of self-promotion he agreed to sit down for an exclusive interview with Chattanooga Pulse music critic Alex Volz.

Thank so much for your time, Mr. Volz. I understand you’re suspicious of journalists, so I appreciate the trust you’ve shown by allowing me to interview you.

If you’re done complimenting yourself maybe you’d like to ask me a question about my music.

You decided to name your band Alex The Band. Why not pick a name that’s less stupid?

I just suck at naming things. I knew it was a big decision, and I kept putting it off as we were recording. Then one day the album was ready, and I had to pick something. The only other band name I could come up with was Metallica, but unfortunately it was already taken.

Metallica 2 would be a better name than Alex The Band, right?

If you say so.

Me2llica would have been clever.

I respectfully disagree.

It’s better than Alex The Band, right?

Look, here’s the problem: I’m Alex Volz and my songs are about me and my life and my family and my dogs. So normally if you’re that kind of singer/songwriter you don’t have a band name – you just use your name. But my name is hard to spell, and ever since Kindergarten everyone’s spelled it a bunch of different ways like Voltz, Bolts, Vowls, or Pinderwick. I’m just sick of having to say no-v-as-in-violin-and-z-as-in-zebra every time someone wants to find my music. But I can’t be just Alex because there are a million of those in the world. So I went with Alex the Band. It’s simple and easy to spell and if it makes you laugh a little, that’s okay because my music is supposed to make you laugh a little.

Can you please stop pointing that knife at me?

Yes. I apologize. I’m just a little sensitive about the band name thing. Can we talk about music now instead of branding?

No. I want to ask you about the album cover. It features your fat and goofy head superimposed upon the body of a voluptuous hippy maiden as she frolics in a field of pepperoni pizzas.

Yes.

Why?

The other day we played a few songs at a new art space called Immersion Gallery and I happened to meet Mark A. Ritch, an artist whose work I’ve admired for years. He makes these colorful psychedelic paintings that often have pinup girls. I started thinking how rad one of those images would look with my fat goofy head on that sexy body. The fact that I like pizza made me think of adding some pizzas, and when I told the whole idea to Mark A. Ritch he laughed out loud. So it seemed like a winner to me.

So it wasn’t your intention to make a provocative political statement?

Oh God no. I’m so unbelievably sick of hearing other people’s thoughts on politics. I was trying to be sexy and maybe a little funny but mainly sexy.

A pretty spectacular group of local musicians make guest appearances on this album. People like Cat Campbell, Randy Steele, Kofi Mawuko, Jack Holland of Crazy Flute, Daniel Foster, Caleb Boese, Maggie Carruth O’Connor and Brandt Hall… No offense, but how did you convince such talented people to play your songs?

I asked nicely.

Really? That’s it?

Yeah man. I was blown away too. Not only are all those musicians incredibly gifted, but they’re also very generous with their talents. I feel so lucky to live in a community full of such cool musicians making so many different kinds of music. That keeps me inspired to write more songs. In fact, I’ve got a long list of musicians I want to work with on the next album.