Alt-Country Artist Alicia Blue Headlines Nightfall This Friday At Miller Plaza

Nightfall 2026 continues this Friday night with Americana, folk and alt-country as its music theme. This free event features Alicia Blue as its headliner at 8pm, preceded at 7pm by local artist Blake Worthington as the opener.

Since 1988, Nightfall has been a staple of summertime activity by gathering people of all types in the heart of downtown to enjoy original music by diverse and interesting headline artists as well as some of Chattanooga’s best local talent.

Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

This week Nightfall also welcomes Art 120’s “Art Cars,” showcasing approximately a dozen vehicles from across the country which have been turned into art. Meet the artists and makers of these one-of-a-kind contraptions on display in M.L.King between Market and Broad Street.

Headliner Alicia Blue grew up between Southern California and South Texas, with mariachi on her dad’s stereo, West Coast soul in her headphones, and notebooks full of poetry in her backpack. The poetry turned into songs, and Alicia has carved out a sound rooted in Americana and Country, shaped by fearless storytelling and a voice often compared to Dolly or Emmylou, with a little Waylon at the edges.

Her 2024 duet with Lucinda Williams, “Tennessee,” lit up critics and fans alike, and now she’s recorded her debut country album with none other than producer Shooter Jennings, who calls her “the voice of a generation” and “as rare as they come.”

With her first single “Kentucky Cowboy” hitting this month and two more behind it, a full album expected in August on Soundly/Thirty Tigers, and a tour with Charley Crockett in May and June, Alicia Blue’s singular sound is poised to reach the audience it was made for.

Opening the show at 7pm is local artist Blake Worthington and his string band. A talented singer and songwriter, Worthington is from Owensboro, KY and spent several years in Nashville, honing his music skills before settling in Chattanooga. His love for roots music shines through in his heartfelt compositions, which blend Americana, rock and folk, resonating with listeners of all ages.

Come early at 6pm to start shopping at the art market in Miller Park and visit our food and drink vendors. Live music begins at 7pm and concludes around 9:30pm.

Special savings on bulk beer ticket purchases for the season will be available this year through May, offering a 20% savings on a packet of 20 beer tickets. No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Motorcycle parking will be made available in the 800 block of Market Street, between 8th Street and M.L.King.

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series. Special themes and programming will be updated through our Facebook and instagram page

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.