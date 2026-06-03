Amazing Young Bluegrass Talent Takes The Spotlight At Nightfall This Week

Nightfall is where the energy is on Friday nights in Chattanooga! This week, young bluegrass prodigy Wyatt Ellis will headline, preceded by local folk and bluegrass band the High Stuarts.

After moving under shelter at the First Horizon Pavilion the last two Fridays, the series will return to its home stage at Miller Plaza for this week’s show.

Now for almost four decades, Nightfall has kept the music going and the City growing with its fresh and original approach to entertainment, which also includes local food trucks and brews, over 20 local artisans and kids’ activities.

Headlining Nightfall this Friday is Wyatt Ellis, one is the most exciting young talents in the bluegrass and country music industry today. Only 17 years old, Ellis is a skilled singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with a deep respect for tradition. He made his first appearance at age 13 at the Grand Ole Opry, then returned when he was 14 with his powerhouse band to perform an original set, an unprecedented milestone.

He released his debut album, “Happy Valley” a collection or instrumental originals he had written when he was 11, went to #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart, signaling the arrival of a bold new voice in the American roots music scene. Wyatt’s music connects generations, breathing new life into the genre. Featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame’s American Currents exhibit and serving as an ambassador for the Greater Smokies Region, Wyatt Ellis is a once-in-a-generation artist shaping the future of acoustic music.

Opening Nightfall at 7pm is Chattanooga bluegrass, old-time folk and classic country band, Thge High Stuarts. Rather than a static lineup, they operate as a rotating cast of seasoned local musicians, making every performance—which ranges from local festivals to front-porch style jam sessions—lively and unpredictable. Get ready for a great set of hot picking and tight harmonies by these local professionals.

Friday’s music lineup:

The High Stuarts – 7PM

Wyatt Ellis – 8PM

A variety of local food trucks, art vendors and bar service opens at 6pm, with. The live music begins at 7pm and continues through 9:30pm.

Free motorcycle parking is offered in the 800 block of Market Street. Dogs, blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Minors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No coolers or weapons allowed.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.

For more information on this FREE community concert series and samples of this year’s music, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.