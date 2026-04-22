American Idol Alum Freddie McClendon To Headline Songbirds With Josh Wheeler

Originally from Greenwood, South Carolina, Freddie McClendon is a rising singer-songwriter known for blending deeply personal storytelling with sharp observations of Southern life.

After releasing his debut project Present Memories in 2024, he gained national attention on American Idol Season 23, where his original song You Never Loved Him earned widespread praise and introduced his songwriting to a broader audience.

His viral single King Henry challenges generational corruption and the “Good Ol’ Boys” system in the South, helping fuel a rapidly growing live following with sold-out shows across the Southeast. With millions of views on unreleased tracks and new music scheduled throughout 2026, McClendon continues to build strong momentum as one of today’s most compelling emerging artists.

This show will also feature Josh Wheeler as the opener. Originally from Birmingham, AL, he now calls Chattanooga home.

Josh is known for his quirky and often humorous songwriting. He mixes acoustic guitar, ukulele, and harmonica into his live sets while incorporating live looping. In recent years he has shifted his focus towards songwriting and released his debut album entitled "Seven Stories Tall" in 2021.

His most recent album is called "Songs I Wrote in Chiropractic College" which was released in 2023. He has competed in the finals of the Tennessee Songwriters Week in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

His current sets will feature many new songs and unheard material so don't miss out.

Freddie McClendon w/Josh Wheeler