American Idol Finalist Crystal Bowersox To Headline Songbirds This Friday

Nashville resident and Northwest Ohio native Crystal Bowersox has built her world around music. By the age of 10, she was performing in local clubs and venues.

On the cusp of 18 and with a curious heart, Crystal moved to Chicago where she spent her days busking on subway platforms between working odd jobs and attending school. Chicago’s rich musical history helped Bowersox to broaden her musical horizons.

Ultimately, Bowersox auditioned for the ninth season of American Idol, and her time on the show proved to be well spent as she made it to the Top 2.

In 2010, her debut album, “Farmer’s Daughter” was released on Jive Records and since, she has since released 3 LP’s, two EPs, several singles, and is currently developing a theatrical rock concert titled, "Trauma Queen".

Crystal has recorded and performed alongside several notable names and additionally, has used her voice and talents to benefit several organizations close to her heart

Crystal Bowersox