Americana Icon EG Kight Brings Her New Trio To Songbirds This Saturday

EG Kight was the epitome of "americana" before there was a genre.

And in a world that seemingly needs to put a label on everything, it's clear that Kight's own "country-flavored southern fried blues" straddles the line between americana and blues, and gives the listener a hefty dose of the best of both worlds.

Now you can see and hear for yourself as Kight brings her new trio to Songbirds on the Southside on Saturday, January 21st.

“This new trio is exciting," Kight says. “The three of us have performed in my band together for over 20 years, and Gary and Ken are like brothers to me. This stripped down version allows for a tighter show with sweet harmonies, harp, percussion, drums, dobro, and acoustic guitars. We’re having a great time venturing out into some new musical areas, and our audiences seem to love it!"

In March 2021, the trio released the “Burned” video, and now Kight is thrilled to finally get the new record out there to all her fans. As with all her previous albums, most songs were penned by Kight.

With this new record, Kight’s roots are showing. And she and “the boys” are mighty proud of that as it debuted high on the Blues and Roots chars, was nominated for awards, and got Kight nominated for Female Blues Artist.