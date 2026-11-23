One of Americana’s most compelling voices returns to McLemore Resort to ring in the holiday season on Saturday, November 28 with Maggie Rose: Half Moon Christmas.

Set against the backdrop of McLemore during the holidays, this one-night-only engagement is the resort’s very first Christmas concert.

This future family tradition is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season, with an unforgettable night of music, mountain views, and holiday cheer in a spectacularly decorated winter wonderland.

A two-time Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, Maggie Rose is fresh off the release of her new album Half Moon. Her debut album, Cut to Impress, produced two Top 30 Billboard Country Airplay singles while her 2024 album No One Gets Out Alive and 2025 single “Poison in My Well” earned her two GRAMMY nominations.

In this dazzling winter show, Rose shares the stage with MP Gannon, an americana, blues, jam, rock artist from Nashville.

The Half Moon Christmas VIP experience begins at 6:00 PM, while doors open for general admission at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are now available for purchase. Visit McLemore’s website here to secure your tickets and take advantage of McLemore’s season of giving with a limited-time offer of $90 general admission.

Additionally, dinner is available throughout the resort before the show. To make a dinner reservation at one of McLemore’s on-site restaurants including Auld Alliance, Croft, and The Creag, click here.