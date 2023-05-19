Andy Grammer Announced For Siskin’s 60th StarNight Gala This August

Siskin Children’s Institute is happy to announce Emmy award winner and multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer to headline this year’s StarNight Gala.

The 60th StarNight event, presented by First Horizon Foundation and Tennessee Valley Authority, will be held at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Saturday, August 26. All proceeds benefit Siskin Children’s Institute. For tickets, tables, or sponsorship information, visit www.siskin.org/starnight.­

StarNight began over 60 years ago as a charity event for Siskin Children’s Institute and has evolved into the premier gala event in Chattanooga. The evening includes a cocktail reception, elegant dinner, concert performance, an after-party with a live band, and dancing. This highly anticipated event features a prominent entertainer each year with a star-studded mix of legendary favorites and rising stars.

Past entertainers have included Colbie Caillat, The Band Perry, Kevin Costner, and Modern West, Sheila E., LOCASH, Kodi Lee, and Jimmie Allen. StarNight is the Institute’s largest fundraising event and, as Chattanooga’s premier annual gala, has attracted thousands of guests from across the region.

"We can hardly contain our excitement as we prepare for our 60th StarNight! StarNight is such an important event for us, not only because it helps us raise funds to support our mission of serving children with special needs, but also because it provides us with the opportunity to highlight the incredible work we do in the region. Combined with the incredibly talented Andy Grammer, I have no doubt this year’s StarNight will be an unforgettable evening!" exclaimed Derek Bullard, President, and CEO of Siskin Children’s Institute.

Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum single “Honey, I’m Good;” the platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);” the gold single “I Found You;” and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014). He lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart and when “Don’t Give Up On Me” became the soundtrack for ESPN’s 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Grammer’s most recent album release Naive arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Since then, Grammer has released fan-favorite tracks including “Lease On Life,” “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me,” “Love Myself,” “Good Man” and “Joy” and “The Wrong Party” with Fitz and the Tantrums. His latest hit single, “Saved My Life” with R3HAB, has over 20MM streams.

Grammer now gives fans a special release, “I Need A New Money,” a song based on a poem about the societal need to place a monetary value on our self-worth. In the form of spoken word poetry, it marks a new venture outside of traditional music releases. This reflective art offers fans a preview into what’s to come on his new album out later this year titled Behind My Smile. The most recent single, “Love Is The New Money” is available now.

“I look forward to providing a good time for a good cause in Chattanooga,” said Andy Grammer. Grammer’s passions not only lie in his music, but also in his philanthropic work. This is paramount to who he is as a person, and it is greatly reflected in his artistry. He was recently recognized by Claire’s Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support (‘Clarity Impact Award’) and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (‘Defender of Potential’ Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world.

He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America’s 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts’ “Beyond the Sidelines” benefitting Kicking the Stigma. Additional organizations he’s worked with include Feeding America, The V Foundation, Carousel of Hope and many more.

For tour dates and more, visit AndyGrammer.com.

Founded in 1950 by Mose and Garrison Siskin in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Siskin Children’s Institute is a non-profit organization serving Tennessee and Georgia that achieves its mission regionally through pediatric healthcare services, education, home visiting, and outreach in the field of developmental disabilities. The Institute provides developmental pediatric health care services; early childhood education where children with and without disabilities learn together; family support and professional development programs; and home and community-based early intervention.

For more information about the services provided at Siskin Children's Institute in your area, visit www.siskin.org.