Christian Music Festival JFest Returns To Take Over Chattanooga For Its 26th Year

The Tennessee Valley’s largest Christian music festival, JFest, is back for its 26th year and is set to take over the Tennessee Riverpark in Downtown Chattanooga.

The annual music festival is a family-friendly event that combines elements of contemporary Christian music with worship performances and a strong family-friendly vibe that sees the riverfront filled with beautiful music.

There will also be food and beverage vendors, vendor booths, family-friendly activities, a Kids’ World play zone, and a huge fireworks display to cap off the evening. Folks can bring their own lawn chairs or a blanket and spread out across the Tennessee Riverpark to enjoy a night of praise and family fun. Some of the key musicians performing this year are Matthew West, KB, Matt Maher, Mary Claire, and Eli Gable, to name a few.

Make sure to take advantage of the parking offered at Chattanooga State, which has a shuttle service to the festival area. There is also a Premier Parking pass for a fee that gets you a parking spot at the closest lot to the venue, so you can skip the shuttle.

JFest is not only a celebration of Christian music; it is also a major gathering hub for Christians and families across the greater Chattanooga region looking to connect. It is truly a faith-based community event that has been going strong for over two decades, bringing thousands together from all walks of life who are looking to grow closer to Christ and their community through music. In 2025, there were over 12,000 people who attended, marking the biggest turnout for the event yet. They are hoping to break that record this year.

In speaking with the festival and program director for JFest, Ted Gocke, about the impact that JFest has had on the Chattanooga area, he mentioned that he has seen people's lives changed in droves through getting closer to Jesus at the festival.

“I know that for thousands of families, JFest is one of the days they look forward to the most. It’s a reminder that God is in control, that he loves all of us. We have seen people’s lives changed as a result of the ministry of Jesus. Each year, hundreds of people make decisions dedicating their lives to Jesus, taking the step towards freedom from what’s held them captive for years. These people begin to take their first step with hope and encouragement.”

Ted went on to detail the vision for picking out the musicians for JFest, suggesting that they try to build a lineup with artists that have made a successful splash in the Christian music world and that are also representative of all the festival guests.

"Being a family music festival, it is important for us to put together a lineup that represents all of our festival guests. We look for artists who have made a successful splash in Christian music, those artists that everyone wants to see, and those artists who have multiple radio-familiar songs. We also keep our eyes on streaming charts for artists of other genres of Christian music that our festival-goers would like to see. This fresh variety makes sure there is plenty of music for everyone at Jfest. We have had a track record of booking artists that are just starting out, and then they take off.”

Not only does JFest connect folks with thousands of other like-minded people, but it also shines a spotlight on local businesses and vendors, providing them with massive foot traffic and increasing their visibility in the community. Economically, JFest is also huge for the city of Chattanooga, with thousands coming in to stay at hotels, eat at restaurants, and shop. The long-running festival has grown into a cherished staple in the Scenic City.

When asked what the plans are for the next 3-5 years for JFest, Ted discussed wanting to keep the vibe, the intention, and the vision of the festival the same while looking to expand the festival stages and continue to show how God can change people’s lives.

“There are some things that will never change and shouldn’t, like the vision, the atmosphere, and the purpose, but we would love to see God continue to bless and grow our festival to include a couple more stages and maybe an additional day or two.

As the festival continues to grow, I pray that many of our local businesses, and national ones too, would grasp the vision and see the potential of just how rewarding it is to be a part of this festival that is changing lives. We are humbled and honored that God continues to use JFest in people’s lives. However God wants to grow it, we are open and willing to make it happen.”

JFest