Augustana Brings "All The Stars And Boulevards" 20th Anniversary To Town

Platinum-selling American pop-rock artist Augustana emerged as one of the defining voices of mid-2000s alternative rock with their 2005 debut All the Stars and Boulevards.

The album’s breakout single “Boston” became a cultural touchstone, amassing over 200 million streams and earning placements in countless films and TV shows.

The band followed with successful albums including Can’t Love, Can’t Hurt (2008) and Augustana (2011), cementing their place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Led by the distinctive voice and songwriting of Dan Layus, Augustana has always prioritized authentic connection over trends. In recent years, Layus has breathed new life into the project with innovative approaches to both recording and performing.

He’s released intimate reimagined versions of classic Augustana songs, explored solo material that pushes creative boundaries, and collaborated with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra to reimagine Augustana’s music with lush classical and string arrangements—a testament to the depth and versatility of his songwriting.

He’s also launched special anniversary tour experiences where he performs beloved albums in full as stripped-down solo shows.

Whether playing sold-out theaters or intimate venues, Augustana continues to evolve while honoring the emotional core that first connected with millions. The music remains timeless—raw, honest, and deeply human.

Augustana