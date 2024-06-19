Award-Winning Blues Artist D.K. Harrel Headlines Nightfall This Friday

Rising blues star, D.K. Harrell will headline with his band this Friday at Nightfall, Chattanooga’s longest-running free summer concert series.

In less than a year, 26-year-old D.K. Harrell has catapulted from a blues artist with promise to one of the most sought-after musicians in the blues realm. His debut record, The Right Man on Little Village, won immediate critical raves worldwide upon its release in June 2023 and became the second most-played blues album on U.S. radio in 2023.

In 2024 he was honored as Best Emerging Artist in the prestigious Blues Music Awards celebration held by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation. He also will play a stream of major U.S. festivals this year play in 10 different countries.

Harrell started playing guitar at 13, exploring blues from many angles until he discovered B.B. King. From that point on, Harrell devoted himself to the blues and watched every B.B. King video he could find. He picked up on the subtleties and dynamics of King’s music that other people overlook.

And, just as important, he tapped into the intangibles that made King the worldwide King of the Blues. At 19, Harrell found himself traveling to B.B. King’s hometown of Indianola, Miss., to play a blues symposium on King’s music. It was his first paying gig, and he was honored that the B.B. King Museum chose him to play King’s fabled “Lucille” guitar. D.K. Harrell will take the stage at 8pm.

Opening this week’s show with a 7pm set is blues rock band, the Skip Cisto Band. This Chattanooga power trio features Skip Cisto, whose guitar playing and vocals are the focal point of the band. Popular at local clubs and festivals, the band is known for playing raw, heartfelt blues that Include both covers and originals.

Special features at Nightfall this Friday include a visit by the Braves Country Road Trip, an experiential marketing activation where fans can come up, put on a jersey and grab a bat or helmet, and step up to the plate and create their very own customizable baseball card. They walk away with a physical card and some cool swag.

Also, Nightfall will serve as the culminating event for “Make Music Day,” an annual global celebration of music. Local partners will take the stage to thank the community for their support and continue to elevate the importance of music in our community. Also, be sure to check out the information table at Nightfall for important local information and resources related to music.

For more information on this FREE community concert series, visit NightfallChattanooga.com.

* Please note that, starting this Friday, free motorcycle parking will be moved to M.L.King Boulevard between Georgia Avenue and Lindsey Street, offering more space and a level surface. Motorcycles must enter the block from Lindsey Street only.* Food trucks will be around the intersection of Georgia and M.L.King.

Come early to Nightfall to take advantage of a new “Nightfall Happy Hour” offering weekly drink specials from 5:30-6:30pm.

Nightfall includes a tasty variety of local food trucks in the street and around 25 local artisans offering their work for sale around the perimeter of Miller Park. Kids can also enjoy The Chattanooga Football Club’s inflatable soccer field and other children’s activities, including face painting and lawn games.

No outside food or beverages are allowed to be brought into Nightfall since concession sales are a primary funder of Nightfall (outside alcoholic beverages are prohibited by law at Miller Park/Plaza).

Known for its family-friendly environment as well as being recognized nationally for the quality of its musical programming, Nightfall is a family-friendly concert series that brings the Chattanooga community together in the heart of our city. Nightfall has again been nominated this year as “Best Local Event” by this community.

Nightfall is locally produced by Chattanooga Presents.