Back 2 Mac: A Tribute To Fleetwood Mac To Headline Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights is back on Ross’s Landing for their eleventh show of the series this Saturday, August 10 with Back 2 Mac: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac as headliner. They will be making Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" a reality.

Back 2 Mac has been performing their one-of-its-kind Fleetwood Mac tribute show since 2010. Their 40 plus song list spans all the hits of the chart-topping Buckingham/Nicks/McVie era, solo hits, and early classics by Peter Green and Bob Welsh. Their lush vocal harmonies and easy-going playfulness with the audience makes this a must-see show.

Chattanooga’s own driving rock & roll and blues band The Essentials will kick off the evening. The Essentials are a hard-hitting band with unique singers accompanied by some of the most talented musicians in the area. Performing some classic rock, southern rock, grunge, blues, and country favorites, music fans are sure to know every song played at this week’s show.

This week marks the eleventh in the 14-week series providing Chattanooga with free music, great food vendors, and a family-friendly venue. In addition, Scenic City Clay Arts will be setup in the Kids Area for the final time this summer offering free clay art hand building.

Mickey McCamish with Friends of the Festival noted, “We’ve been fortunate to enjoy great weather so far this series, but we are always weather aware. We ask all attendees to be prepared for rain or shine shows and keep an eye on our social media pages for updates regarding severe weather.” McCamish added that any weather related updates will be posted on Riverfront Nights Facebook, Instagram, and X pages.

Organizers also caution guests not to drink and drive after attending Saturday’s show. The Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins the list of sponsors for the month of August, and their goal is to reduce Tennessee traffic fatalities as part of the nation's vision “Toward Zero Deaths.”

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com.