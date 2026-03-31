Bands Announced For Road To Nightfall Competition, Which Starts This Friday

Join in the search for Chattanooga’s most promising local band during the Road to Nightfall competition, which takes the winning band to the headline position of the July 10th Nightfall concert at Miller Park.

The runner up band will serve as the opener that night. The full Nightfall season will run each Friday night from May 1 - July 31.

The 2026 Road to Nightfall commences this weekend with some of the area’s most exciting emerging artists. This five-night competition will include preliminary rounds April 3rd and 4th, then 17th and 18th at The Granfalloon, 400 E. Main Street. The final competition will take place at the Barrel House Ballroom on Friday, April 24.

Popular vote by the audience in attendance will choose the winning band each of the four nights, determining who will advance to the finals. This means that this part of the competition will be determined by how well each band can promote themselves to bring their audiences out.

The final competition will be determined by a panel of judges in the music industry to determine who wins the headlining Nightfall spot on July 10, along with a multitude of other prizes from other local music partners.

The competition schedule is as follows, with bands appearance in order of appearance based on a random draw:

April 3

Fritz

Lovers Anonymous

Luke Gard

Robert Lee

April 4

Little Mule

Lainey Richardson

Point of Reference

Catherine Campbell

Mason Thompson & the Southern Edge Band

April 17

Juni V

The Bad Nebu

Habitual Strangers

Subkonscious

April 18

Rosehouse

LMR Brandon

Zan Teddy

Ilene Mills Band

Oversight

April 24

The Finals at Barrel House Ballroom

Each night doors will open at 7pm to all ages with a cover charge of $10 for the preliminary competitions and $15 for the finals. Tickets are available at the door or advance tickets will be on sale by March 31 at nightfallchattanooga.com. A full bar will be available throughout the shows, and crepes from Adelle’s Creperie will be offered until 9pm.

Come support and vote for your favorite acts, and help shape the future of Chattanooga’s vibrant music scene. These are all ages shows.