Barrelhouse Ballroom To Host 3rd Annual Jerry Fest This Saturday

The Barrelhouse Ballroom’s third annual Jerry Festival is a celebration of the enigmatic frontman of The Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia, and the legacy of a legendary band with a massive cult following.

This year’s festival will be held on Saturday, August 2nd, a day after Garcia’s birthday in 1942. This year also marks 30 years since Garcia’s passing, and the community-enriching event is a highlight of all things Jerry.

From grilled-cheese sandwiches, which Garcia is known to love, to local tribute bands and a Jerry Garcia-inspired set and parking lot, known as Shakedown Street, this year’s festival will host a wide range of exciting things that honor his legacy and music.

For starters, there will be live performances by six bands: Chants in the Void, Tennessee’s Dead, St. Owsley, Gold Turns Grey, The Other Brothers, and Crooked Wits. Each band will be honoring the life and music of Jerry Garcia and The Grateful Dead, spread across two stages. There will also be local makers and a vendor village with cold beer, other drinks, and goodies.

In talking with Amber from the Barrelhouse Ballroom about what this event means to the community and its origins, she mentioned, “Jerry Fest was born out of a genuine love for Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. One of our owners, Mike Monen, is a lifelong Deadhead. It’s more than just the music for him—it’s the community, the culture, and the legacy that Jerry left behind. The idea was really about creating a space where that spirit could come alive here in Chattanooga.”

When asked about what changes they’ve made since their first Jerry Fest in 2023, Amber said, “This year, we’ve built on that foundation by keeping the same core bands, increasing collaboration behind the scenes, and fine-tuning the experience—even down to ensuring there are zero song repeats across nine straight hours of music. The festival still holds onto that homegrown soul, but now with even more momentum and a wider reach. Our hope each year is to keep growing while never losing sight of the heart that started it all.”

Regarding how they choose the six bands to capture the essence of Garcia’s eclectic soundscape, Amber stated that “We look for groups that reflect the full spectrum of Jerry Garcia’s musical journey, from his early days with that bluegrass and folk influence to the later, more expansive psychedelic sounds. This year’s six bands were handpicked because each of them brings a unique angle to Jerry’s legacy, and together they create a full, heartfelt tribute that spans the many eras of his career.”

Jerry Fest is for more than just Deadheads, too. The festival is an inclusive celebration of the music and culture of the Grateful Dead and Garcia, though it also remains a space to celebrate community, shared culture, and the greater music scene of Chattanooga. Often you can find a mix of Deadheads and younger folks, with everyone enjoying the laid-back, good vibes, sharing in the comradery of the music and the intimate nature of the festival.

When speaking about the inclusive and diverse nature of the festival, Amber mentioned that “You’ll often see seasoned Deadheads who’ve been following the music for decades, standing shoulder to shoulder with younger fans who are just discovering the magic of Jerry and the Dead. There’s something timeless about the music; it transcends generations. What’s amazing is how naturally that blend happens. Everyone’s there for the same reason: to celebrate the music, the message, and the community. Whether it’s someone reliving the shows they went to in the '70s or someone hearing “Scarlet Begonias” live for the first time, the joy and connection are the same.”