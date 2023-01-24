Be Part Of The Songbirds Radio Hour With Ardie Dean & Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs

For more than a quarter-century, the Music Maker Foundation has tended the roots of American music.

Based in Hillsborough, North Carolina, this nonprofit organization serves the most vulnerable artists — those marginalized by age, poverty, race, gender, etc. — because these are the artists least likely to have the resources to share their musical messages with the world.

Come be part of the live recording of the Songbirds Radio Hour on Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. as they talk with Ardie Dean and Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs.

Dean has been with the Music Maker Foundation for more than 20 years and serves as house drummer and musical director of the Music Maker Blues Revue, working closely with Music Maker partner artists, producing and recording records with them. Blues musician Charles “Sugar Harp” Burroughs is a Music Maker partner who performs, “down in the gutter, back alley, storytelling blues.”

Doors open ay 6:30 pm, show starts at 7 pm.

Get your free tickets (while they last) by clicking here.