Billy Strings To Headline The Grand Reopening Of Renovated Tivoli Theare

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings brings his extensive headline tour to Chattanooga this fall, marking the grand reopening of the newly renovated Tivoli Theatre.

The new shows coincide with the recent reveal of Strings’ highly anticipated new album, So Much for Goodbyes, out August 28 via Reprise Records. Produced by Strings and T Bone Burnett, the new 16-track project finds Strings channeling a deeply personal period into his most musically mature and reflective body of work to date. The record is accompanied by original artwork created by Strings’ late mother, Debra Apostol.

“I made this record to honor my mother,” Strings shares. “To notice and embrace this very significant period of grief in my life and make art from it. To turn my heartbreak into songs while using my guitar as a coping mechanism as I always have. It’s always been there for me to lean on through the hard times, and I figure it always will…until it’s my time to say goodbye.”

Tickets for Chattanooga’s theatre shows, October 20 and 21, will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster Request. A locals-only pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 7 at 10:00 AM, followed by the Ticketmaster ticket request period, which begins on Wednesday, July 8 at 10:00 AM time and ends on Monday, July 13 at 11:59 PM.

Details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

Alongside his headline tour, Strings recently returned to PBS’ legendary Austin City Limits, where his performance will air later this fall as part of Season 52. Additionally, his first annual “Ionia Freak Fair” will take place on August 28 and 29, featuring performances from Strings, Sierra Hull, Greensky Bluegrass and more.

So Much For Goodbyes will be available on vinyl in black, wood grain, and sun core variants, with all production completed in the U.S. The records were plated and pressed at Denver’s Paramount Pressing & Plating, founded by veteran engineer Gary Salstrom and multi-Grammy Award winner David Rawlings, and cut for vinyl by Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl in Memphis.

The new record arrives amid a career-defining run for Strings, whom GQ hails as “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades,” while Pitchfork calls him a “bluegrass wunderkind.” Strings earned his third Grammy Award and second consecutive win for Best Bluegrass Album at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards with Highway Prayers, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales chart, becoming the first bluegrass album in 22 years to achieve the feat.

In addition to his solo work, Strings has collaborated across genres with artists including Kacey Musgraves, Primus, Luke Combs, Cryptopsy, Willie Nelson and Tony Trischka, among others, and recently contributed a cover of “If You’re Gonna Be Dumb, You Gotta Be Tough” for the upcoming film Jackass: Best and Last.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has earned widespread recognition, including three Grammy Awards, two back-to-back Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Awards, four-time Entertainer of the Year at the International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards.

He has also appeared and performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Fresh Air, The Howard Stern Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Bluegrass Underground as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.