Blair Crimmins And The Hookers Bring Hot Ragtime Jazz To The Cherry Street Tavern

Atlanta-based ensemble Blair Crimmins and the Hookers have been delivering one of the most entertaining, signature live acts for over a decade and a half, blending swing, ragtime, Dixieland, and hot New Orleans jazz into soundscapes that often feel like you’ve been transported to a 1920s speakeasy.

Fronted by Berklee-trained singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Blair Crimmins, the band is set to bring their high-energy set to Cherry Street Tavern this Friday, June 26th, at 9 p.m.

The band features a classic New Orleans horn section with trumpet, clarinet, and trombone, and Crimmins plays the guitar, banjo, and piano, often switching effortlessly between the instruments during live shows.

In songs like “A Demon Like Me" and “Old Man Cabbage,” from the band's debut album in 2010, The Musical Styling Of, listeners are transported to what feels like a riverboat casino, where folks are gambling in their twenties attire, sipping a dry martini with a mischievous look. The debut album went on to become a hit and a college radio phenomenon.

To me, songs like “Old Man Cabbage" are reminiscent of the way a Tom Waits song can make you feel, and I loved every minute of it. I once saw Blair Crimmins and the Hookers live in Atlanta when I was working in the city many years ago, and they never disappoint. Their sets often blend hot ragtime jazz with rock 'n' roll sensibilities and a high-energy theatricality that leaves audiences wanting more.

In speaking with frontman Blair Crimmins about the band’s evolution in songwriting and sound and what people can expect who may have never seen the ensemble live before, he discussed how upbeat the show is, combining the spirit of rock 'n' roll with retro jazz, and how he is always looking to improve and experiment with their sound.

“We combine the sounds of retro jazz with the spirit of rock and roll. It’s swinging but with a wall of sound coming from the stage. Very upbeat. You’re not expected to know how to swing dance to enjoy it. If you know how to swing dance, that’s cool, but we play some fast songs, and the rest of the audience can just move however they feel. It definitely does not sound like your typical jazz club.

I look to the masters of the genre to become a better player on guitar and banjo. When I take a solo, I want it to be in the style of the players I admire. When I write a song, it’s more of a mix between the modern and the old.

I’m not as concerned about honoring traditions with the format of the songs. Some of them will sound like standards from the old days, and others will be more unorthodox. I feel like our last album was pretty traditional hot jazz, and I aim to make the new one more experimental.”

Blair Crimmins and the Hookers have developed a loyal and strong following across the states and internationally, often opening for legendary acts like Old Crow Medicine Show while forging their own unique path and sound. The ensemble’s music, led at the helm by Crimmins, is deeply rooted in the sounds of the past while having a foot in the modern world.

When speaking to Crimmins about his memories of playing Chattanooga over the years and if he has any new projects in the works, he spoke of good times shared at JJ’s Bohemia and said that, when it comes to new records, they just recorded a slew of singles, with one being about his newborn baby girl, all set to eventually be released as an album.