Blake Worthington Blends Acoustic Folk Storytelling With High-Energy Rock

Known for blending high-energy rock sets with acoustic folk storytelling, musician Blake Worthington will be performing at The Woodshop Listening Room in St. Elmo on Saturday, December 27th.

Worthington is a local Chattanooga singer-songwriter who originally hails from Owensboro, Kentucky. His lyrics are often heartfelt, drawing from personal experiences, while his melodies remain soulful.

In October of 2024, he released his debut full-length studio album, Too Far Gone, which showcases his incredible guitar-playing ability, songwriting prowess, and knack for crafting a rock song with folk sensibilities.

Worthington also leads The Blake Worthington STRING Band, a local acoustic ensemble that focuses on bluegrass fingerpicking, dynamic group arrangements, and energetic, roots-driven soundscapes with local musicians from Chattanooga. The band will be performing at Songbirds on January 18, 2026, and will be accompanying him at The Woodshop on the 27th.

In speaking with Worthington about his upcoming show at The Woodshop, he mentioned how important the local music community has been to him since moving here from Nashville in 2020.

“Since living in Chattanooga, I have made so many friends through music from all different backgrounds and genres. There is a spirit of community in the Chattanooga music scene that I have not experienced anywhere else.

To understand what I am saying, you should visit the Tuesday Night Bluegrass Jam at Barrelhouse Ballroom or go to a Porchfest event in your neighborhood. There are people working so hard on building and supporting the Chattanooga music community, and we are all living in a better city because of that work.”

When asked about performing at The Woodshop, Worthington went on to compliment the venue as one of the best and his favorites in the Scenic City.

“I absolutely love The Woodshop. I got to play at The Woodshop with my Americana band, for the first time, earlier this year and it was a real honor to play in that room and have a sold-out show. Jhett and Callie have done a great job elevating the venue and supporting local musicians. I have been lucky and have played some really great regional venues, and it honestly doesn’t get much better than The Woodshop.”

When discussing how he got started in the Chattanooga music scene, he mentioned that the pandemic was a very pivotal moment in time for him and his journey as a musician.

“My wife and I were ready to start something new and always loved Chattanooga. We visited the city a lot to climb, bike, and backpack. It was a city that we kept coming back to until one day we decided to just stay. We moved in 2020 into an old house in Highland Park, and it immediately felt like home.

I think during the pandemic, everyone was starting new things, and for me it was the right time to start making music again. Everything lined up, and I think getting out of Nashville was the key for me musically to be able to jump back in without any real expectations.”

Worthington considers himself a songwriter first and a musician second and mentioned that he is always working on new songs and ideas. His debut album reflects that commitment, and his latest single, “Permanent,” from January of 2025, carries on that dedication to lyrics.

When asked about his plans for the future, Worthington remained humble and suggested that it is not about future rewards but the journey itself.

“As I have gotten older, I have realized that my main goal musically is to have fun and enjoy the process. I don’t need to play arenas or open for a major act to feel successful. I want to create and play music because it is part of who I am. As long as I am still writing songs and playing shows in the next 3-5 years, I will be more than happy. The journey is the reward, not the destination.”

