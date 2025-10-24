Bluegrass Under the Stars At Reflection Riding With The Songs From The Road Band

This Friday, October 24, bluegrass returns to the mountain as Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert Series will host Songs from the Road Band for a lively night of bluegrass.

As the days grow shorter and colder, they can’t wait to warm up by the fire with fun and friends. Guests can enjoy s’mores, complimentary drinks from Hutton & Smith and Chattanooga Whiskey, and live entertainment. Food is available on-site from California Smothered Burrito and Windy City Eatz.

Songs From The Road Band is a dynamic bluegrass ensemble known for their compelling blend of Americana, roots, and folk music. Comprised of talented musicians who have individually made their mark in the acoustic music scene, the band came together to create a powerful collective sound.

The are celebrated for their intricate harmonies, masterful instrumentation, and engaging live performances. Their discography features a rich tapestry of original songs and innovative covers, showcasing their ability to balance tradition with modern influences.

Songs From The Road Band continues to capture the hearts of audiences with their authentic storytelling and vibrant energy, making them a beloved staple in the contemporary bluegrass community. Band members are Mark Schimick (mandolin), Charles Humphrey III (bass), Sam Wharton (guitar), James Schlender (fiddle), and Gabe Epstein (banjo).

Learn and get tickets at reflectionriding.org/events/campfire-concert-october-24-2025