Bonnaroo Announces Their 2026 Lineup As Tickets Go On Sale This Friday

Bonnaroo is back! Today is a good day for Bonnaroovians as festival organizers have unveiled the 2026 lineup for the popular music and arts festival held just up the road from Chattanooga in Manchester, Tennessee.

After the 2025 event was sadly cut short due to severe weather and flooding, fans across the region are understandably excited to once again experience one of the largest and most diverse music festivals in the country.

And it's going to be a wild one with Skrillex, The Strokes, Rüfüs Du Sol, Noah Kahan, Griz, Teddy Swims, Role Model, Turnstile, The Neighbourhood, Kesha and so many more favorites, plus dozens of up-and-coming acts just waiting for you to discover and enjoy.

Tickets and accommodations go on sale this Friday, December 5th at 10:00 AM CT. Ticket prices will increase as tiers sell out and some accommodations won't last long, so act fast and get yours at the lowest possible price while you can.

Browse all ticket and camping options now at www.bonnaroo.com and then sign up for a reminder. They'll shoot you a message with the ticket link Friday morning.

And while camping at Bonnaroo is long standard tradition (and quite popular), there are plenty of other options to elevate your "Centeroo" experience including exclusive lounges with private bars, upgraded restrooms, access to dedicated viewing areas and more.

Retreat to the GA+ Lounge to relax and recharge with shade and seating. Grab a drink from the private bar and freshen up in upgraded restrooms. Cruise into Centeroo using dedicated entry lanes at both entrances. Enjoy these perks plus others with a GA+ Centeroo Ticket.

Let's get close to the action. The Centeroo VIP Ticket gives you access to on-field viewing at Which Stage, to The Mound at What Stage and exclusive VIP Parties. After you take in your favorite artists, you can relax in the air-conditioned Centeroo VIP Lounge with dedicated food for purchase, a private bar and other amenities.

Go Platinum at Bonnaroo and your weekend will be a breeze. You'll get close-in viewing at What, Which, This, That and The Other Stages along with golf cart transportation. Step in to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge with complimentary all-day dining and drinks, relaxed seating and live streaming of the stages.

Experience the inner workings of the festival from a unique vantage point with the 2-person Roo Insider package. You'll have access to incredible amenities like exclusive front-of-stage viewing, front-of-house soundboard viewing at What and Which Stages, dedicated concierge with private golf cart transportation, an air-conditioned Wood Frame Safari Tent for two in Area 931 and so much more.

Want to take your campsite to the next level this year? We've got you covered. Whether you're flying in and want us to set up camp for you, bringing an RV, want to get some power hook ups at your site or just want to be a little closer to Centeroo, we've got options for everyone.

Wouldn't it be super cool to just show up on The Farm with your campsite ready to roll? Check out their pre-pitched accommodations. Moon Colony, Mars Colony and Area 931 all offer options from simple pre-set tents that you can take home with you after the show to luxurious tents with air-conditioning.

Bring your house to The Farm and they'll do do the rest. Bonnaroo's Starship Spaceport and Area 931 camps offer places to park your RV and hook up to power + they'll have vendors on site who offer pump and fill services.

Bringing your tent, but want to have a little bit more comfort? They've got some options. Moon Colony and Area 931 Camps both offer primitive car camping options with a little extra. Check out Area 931 for a very limited amount of dispersed shaded camping or visit Moon Colony for camping with guaranteed close proximity to the arch and/or power hookups right at your campsite.

Planning to attend Bonnaroo with a group of 25 or more and would like your own hospitality experience? Let their team take care of the details. From streamlined ticket coordination to fully customized premium hospitality spaces, they’ll design the perfect setup for your group — tailored to your goals, size, and budget.