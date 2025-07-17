Bonnaroo Music Festival Will Return To The Manchester Farm June 11-14, 2026

The organizers of the Bonnaroo Music & arts Festival have been taking attendees feedback to heart over the past few weeks as they plan improvements and talk about what’s next for the festival.

The big news: Bonnaroo will return to the Manchester Farm the weekend of June 11-14 of 2026.

Some things will change, and some will remain the same. Here’s what you can expect in 2026:

Campsites located in areas most affected by flooding will not be utilized. This will result in a reduced capacity on The Farm (more dancing space).

Camping entry and programming in Outeroo will begin on Wednesday.

They’ll kick things off Thursday evening on the What Stage with an epic welcome party. All other Centeroo stages will be programmed in full Friday through Sunday with your traditional Centeroo Experience.

The Where in the Woods UFO Stage will be making its landing in Centeroo. This will take the place of the Infinity Stage and feature late night DJs and dance parties. The Where in the Woods space will continue to serve as a relaxation haven in Outeroo.

Centeroo and the caliber of artists you expect from them will remain very similar to previous years.

After the cancellation from Hurricane Ida in 2021, organizers consulted with drainage and land management experts to improve conditions on The Farm in the event of heavy, sustained rain.

As such, they created a multi-million-dollar multi-year plan and have been tackling projects post-festival each year. These improvements have helped, but there is still more work to do.

In the 2025/2026 off-season they’ll be dedicating an additional multi-million-dollar budget and initiating improvements that prioritize the campgrounds and other areas affected by the extreme weather in 2025.

Some of these projects will include reseeding the property, continuing to increase access roads within the campgrounds, adding more drainage and reinforcing primary water runoff pathways.

Organizers say that they appreciated all the feedback they received on future Bonnaroo dates, and we heard attendees loud and clear that their strong preference is to keep Bonnaroo in June.

Weather experts have confirmed that they saw record-setting rainfall this spring and early summer, making what they experienced extremely uncommon. All things considered, they concluded the traditional June time frame remains the most optimal time of year for Bonnaroo.

