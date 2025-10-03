Boston's Own House Of Harm Descends On Songbirds This Sunday

Over the past several years, Boston’s House of Harm has quietly carved out a place for themselves in the bleaker corners of underground music, balancing the intensity of punk with a melodic tension that has drawn comparisons to classic C86 bands, early 4AD, and 2000s post-punk revivalism.

Now you can hear them for yourself live and in person at Songbirds this Sunday, October 5th, as they headline a bill that includes More Is Not Enough and Pippi Maraschino.

Originally formed in 2018, the band quickly gained attention with a series of EPs that circulated widely online, building an international following drawn to their emotional clarity and distinctive atmosphere.

Their debut album Vicious Pastimes (2020, Avant! Records) introduced a fully realized polished, yet raw sound that resonated with fans of bands like The Chameleons and early Interpol. Across ten tracks, the record established House of Harm as a band unafraid to blend brightness into the bleak, wrapping sharp hooks and icy textures around themes of longing, memory, and escape.

Consisting of Michael Rocheford, Tyler Kershaw, and Cooper Leardi, House of Harm has developed a live show that mirrors the control and atmosphere of their recordings while allowing for spontaneous energy. They’ve toured extensively, sharing stages with artists like The Chameleons, She Past Away, Lust For Youth, Editors, and Reeves Gabrels of The Cure.

In 2024, they released their sophomore LP, Playground, a confident leap forward in songwriting and production that expanded the band’s emotional and sonic palette. Singles like Roseglass and Two Kinds explored a wider range of studio dynamics while maintaining the driving punch and shadowy tension that defined their earlier work. The album’s release was followed by a sold-out show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn and a UK + European tour that further cemented their reputation abroad.

Though rooted in post-punk traditions, House of Harm continues to evolve, driven by a desire to refine themselves without sacrificing the mood and mystique that have defined them from the start. Their music exists in a space between eras —an ongoing conversation between stillness and urgency.m with the fleeting pleasures of dance and self-destruction.

With the release of “Midlife Christ Is” and several singles, More Is Not Enough has been performing actively across the southeastern United States. The band has completed its first tour, with a second on the way, alongside new music.

