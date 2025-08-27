Brotherhood: A Doobie Brothers Tribute To Headline Riverfront Nights

Riverfront Nights is bringing the summer series to a close by saving the best for last as Brotherhood: A Doobie Brothers Tribute will be bringing their dynamic seven-piece band to Chattanooga this weekend.

The band has a repertoire spanning over 50 years and flawlessly performs all the greatest hits from one of the country’s most legendary Rock N’ Roll bands. Kicking off with extended hours, the party will get started at 4 p.m. and last until the last chord sounds at 10 p.m. marking the traditional end to summer in Chattanooga.

Rick Rushing & The Blues Travelers will take the stage at 7 p.m. The local favorite will get the show going with their special take on the Blues.

Throughout the series, the Friends of the Festival has provided unique food offerings and this week, many of the season’s favorites will return for one last Saturday evening on Ross’s Landing. America Runs on Pizza, Bopcha, Broome’s Beverages, Bruster’s Ice Cream, California Smothered Burrito, Chef Chasty Seafood & More, Fud Vybez, Hanner International, Happi Pappi Beignets, Nola Girls Gumbo, Royal BBQ, Scenic City ShavedIce and Windy City Eatz will open Food Truck Row at 4 p.m. to deliver scrumptious food offerings throughout the evening.

In addition to all of the delicious food, TVFCU Riverfront Nights will feature Michelob Ultra, Bud Light, Kona Big Wave, Wicked Weed Pernicious IPA, Elysian Space Dust IPA, and Michelob Zero (Non-Alcoholic). Canned cocktails will include Cutwater Lime Margarita, Cutwater Lemon Drop Martini, Cutwater Long Island Iced Tea, Nutrl Pineapple Seltzer and Nutrl Black Cherry Seltzer.

With the break in the weather, the temps on Saturday will provide a perfect ending to the series. Friends of the Festival reminds guests that all they need to bring with them is a beach chair or picnic blanket. Tennessee American water misters will be on hand along with activities for the kiddos provided by the Creative Discovery Museum. Lawn games will also be available throughout the evening.

Organizers also added that guests who happen to find or lose personal items can easily use the Friends’ Lost and Found located in the bar area. Guests may also send a direct message to TVFCU Riverfront Night’s social media page.

Friends of the Festival shared that the 2026 dates have already been approved for use of Ross’s Landing. “We’re especially looking forward to sharing Saturday, the 4th of July with our friends,” said Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish. “Our plans are already well underway for a spectacular Independence Day to mark the 250th birthday of our country.”

Fans are encouraged to follow Riverfront Nights on social media platforms (Facebook: Riverfront Nights; Instagram: riverfrontnights; X: riverfrontnghts). All Riverfront Nights shows are rain or shine, however, in the case of severe weather/thunderstorms, shows will be subject to lightning delays and/or last-minute cancellations. All weather updates are posted on X.

More information can be found by visiting www.riverfrontnights.com