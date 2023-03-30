Campfire Concert Series Kicks Off 2023 Schedule At Reflection Riding

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center announces the kickoff of its Campfire Concert series for 2023 beginning April 22 and featuring Milele Roots.

Nestled within minutes of downtown Chattanooga, Reflection Riding presents the perfect setting for live music with its unmatched 300 acres of breathtaking landscapes, wildlife and natural wonders.

Local artists provide a soundtrack ranging from bluegrass to folk to reggae and rock. Mother Nature provides the perfect setting under the stars at one of Chattanooga’s most beloved amenities. The entire family will enjoy the Campfire Concert Series as blankets, chairs and personal picnics are encouraged. For a small upcharge of $5, concert goers can sleep under the stars in the field after the concert ends. There is not a better way to enjoy a spring evening in Chattanooga.

“The natural beauty and the intimacy of the Campfire Concert Series presents an unrivaled experience for our patrons. Whether they’re a fan of the particular genre of music or not, it is a night that will be remembered by those who join us”, said Mark McKnight, President and CEO of Reflection Riding.

Mary Corson, Managing Director at Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center added, “We had so many positive responses to our 2022 series. One survey respondent summed it up best by saying, ‘We love that it was family-friendly, laid back, beautiful scenery, and the beer was included!’"

The Campfire Concert Series is made possible by the generous support of Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI and Tremont Tavern. All tickets include; Hutton and Smith beer, S’mores and live music. May’s Campfire Concerts will feature Brother and the Hayes on May 6 as well as The NEW Quintet on May 19. Other artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Kids ten and under are free. Gates open at 5:30 PM and the music starts at 7 PM. If you don’t want to bring your own picnic, there is a dinner included option available for purchase. You do not have to be a member of Reflection Riding to purchase tickets. Members do receive a member discount.

Tickets are now available now at: reflectionriding.org/nature-center-news-updates/concert-series-spring-2023