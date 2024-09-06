Campfire Concert Series Kicks Off Saturday With Johnny Balik

The first Campfire Concert of the season is here at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center.

This Saturday, September 7th, join them in welcoming Johnny Balik to the stage. With a dynamic blend of pop and singer-songwriter melodies, Johnny shares the value of love and joy through his music.

Relax to feel-good bops under the stars with friends and family. The night will feature complimentary beer provided by Hutton & Smith, s’mores, and food available for purchase from Fully Involved Bistro and Broken Heart Cheesecakes.

Get your tickets here to experience the power of inspiration and community.

This fall season, they have five concerts from September to November, Presented by Black Creek Chattanooga, with sounds for every listener—from reggae to folk to R&B. They offer their members special access to a season pass, which guarantees your access to every concert this season (plus an included camping extension). Become a member to enjoy this unforgettable lineup all autumn long:

Learn more about this exciting series on WUTC’s new segment from our President/CEO Mark McKnight and Black Creek’s Vice President, Brian Mack. Join them by the campfire to discover the best of nature and culture this season