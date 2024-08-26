Campfire Concerts Are Back With Live Music Under The Stars

Grab your camping chairs and flannel, and come enjoy live entertainment by the campfire.

Presented by Black Creek Chattanooga, the Campfire Concerts Series at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center returns this fall, back and better than ever.

With five concerts featuring regional talent, they are looking forward to welcoming friends and family as they all gather together by the campfire.

Each night includes live music, food vendors, complimentary beer provided by Hutton & Smith Brewing Company, and s’mores. Because what's a campfire without s’mores?

After a special opening evening on Saturday, September 7 with a special secret performance, the remaining schedule features:

Friday, September 20: Milele Roots

Friday, October 4: Funk You

Friday, October 18: Rising Fawn Social Club

Friday, November 1: Randy Steele and the High Cold Wind

Tickets are now available to purchase on their website. For an additional fee, attendees can also opt to camp on their field overnight after the concert to continue enjoying the evening.

Members also have special access to a season pass, which guarantees your spot at every concert this season with the camping add-on included. The season pass is a great way to enjoy music all autumn long.

Join them this fall by the fire for the best of nature and culture.