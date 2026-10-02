Candlelight Concerts Celebrates Halloween With A Magically Mysterious Performance

Set against a mesmerizing backdrop of thousands of candles, a very special candlelight experience comes to Chattanooga this Halloween with a live musical program built around mystery and the supernatural.

It's the perfect Halloween experience for friends, families, and coworkers looking for something different from the usual haunted house or bar crawl.

Fever for Candlelight Concerts' Peter Sourbis said they held their first Candlelight Concert in Madrid in 2019. “We had the goal of making classical music more accessible,” he said. “We identified that there was an appetite and a demand for it, but no one was brining that to the people.”

From Madrid, Candlelight Concerts expanded to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and now even more cities. “We’ve seen, over the years, that people want to see classical music,” he said. “People want to experience it. And prior to that, it wasn't as accessible. So, we’re immensely proud that we've made it.”

On Friday, October 23, Candlelight is coming to Chattanooga with a haunting live-music program set against thousands of candles. .

Sourbis said they traveled to several medium-sized cities in the south and Midwest searching for markets seeking concerts like theirs. “Chattanooga is a city that we identified as a as city that had an interest in classical music,” he said. “And just like most other markets, Chattanooga had less access to classical music.

Candlelight will be held in the Beverly Ballroom at Hotel Chalet. “We do love our concert halls, and we love our theaters and auditoriums,” Sourbis said. “But a lot of times, unique venues are the ones that people genuinely enjoy the most. The Hotel Chalet in Chattanooga is one that we identified as a place people want to go to. And we have a great relationship with them. We've been booking dates with them, again, over the past three years. The audience really likes it as well.”

Rumors of the Hotel Chalet having a haunted past is an added benefit for an eerie yet beautiful candlelight experience. “I’ve been doing this for five years and still, when I go sit down at a venue and the lights turn off and all you see are the candles illuminating the space and the music begins you are fully immersed,” Sourbis said.

Another bonus is the musicians are locally sourced. “Once we identify a market, we start our outreach for local musicians,” Sourbis said. “We’ve been working with a local group in Chattanooga for the extent of our shows there. That is something that we really pride ourselves on. I’m proud about that. We’re bringing work to a lot of musicians.”

According to Fever's Classical Pulse study, experiencing live music in person is the top motivation for over half of classical concert attendees, and more than a third of U.S. audiences actively seek out immersive, unconventional ways to experience live performances — exactly what this Halloween program is designed for.

Sourbis said tickets sell quickly.

Tentative Chattanooga Program

Thriller - Michael Jackson

Funeral March of a Marionette - Charles Gounod

String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor (Dresden Quartet), Op. 110: II. Allegro Molto - Dmitri Shostakovich

Tubular Bells (Theme from The Exorcist) - Mike Oldfield

Stranger Things (Theme) - S U R V I V E

Beetlejuice (Theme) - Danny Elfman

The Addams Family (Theme) - Vic Mizzy

Halloween (Theme) - John Carpenter

Prelude from Psycho - Bernard Herrmann

Ghostbusters (Theme) - Ray Parker Jr.

Danse Macabre - Camille Saint-Saëns

Night on Bald Mountain - Modest Mussorgsky

Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show - Richard O’Brien and Richard Hartley

Medley from The Nightmare Before Christmas - Danny Elfman

WHEN & WHERE