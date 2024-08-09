Cannabis Music Festival Coming To Coolidge Park In September

Are you ready to experience the ultimate fusion of music and cannabis at the 2024 Cannabis Music Festival?

Chattanooga Bands is proud to present a day filled with groovy beats, good vibes, and of course, a celebration of legal cannabis in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.

The festival will be held on Saturday, September 21st in Coolidge Park along the banks of the Tennessee River.

Organizers say to expect live music from top local artists, a "chill atmosphere" to relax and enjoy, delicious food and drinks, interactive activities and games, and most importantly, an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

Over 70 vendors are committed to attend, including dispensaries, glass piece vendors, edibles, and a variety of local food trucks.

The musical lineup includes:

12:00 PM Rustic Reign

12:45 PM Jack Endelouz

1:00 PM Jonathan Kane & Friends

2:15 PM Jerry Grant & The Corruptors

3:00 PM The Band Chickamauga

3:45 PM Kid Cuebas

4:30 PM Tempus

5:15 PM Sylyns

8:00 PM C-Grimey

6:45 PM CashClip

7:30 PM Symptom of The Universe

8:15 PM Okie Turbo

9:00 PM Dusty Dial (DHD) W/ LORD LHUS

9:30 PM Red Pawn

Get more information on their Facebook page, and register for free admission on their Eventbrite page.