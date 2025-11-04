Celebrate A Sensational Season Of The Ringgold Depot Opry With An "Outlaw" Show

The Ringgold Depot Opry will return for its fourth and final show of the year at the historic Ringgold Depot on Saturday, November 8th, for a night of American Outlaw music featuring Roger Alan Wade and guests Lou Neal, David Brown, and Outlaws by Accident.

Roger Allan Wade is a renowned singer-songwriter from Chattanooga. Blending aspects of Americana, folk, and country, Wade uses his music to share his unfiltered perspective.

His storytelling has left a lasting mark on the music industry, with country music icons like Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Johnny Cash recording Wade’s songs.

The lineup for RDO’s season finale also includes performances from Lou Neal, David Brown, and Outlaws by Accident. The Ringgold Depot Opry will also have a Celebrity Guest Host for the first time this year, with Local 3 News’ Hannah Skye filling that role.

The Ringgold Depot Opry is partnering with a local non-profit group, The Hunter Worley Foundation, for the upcoming show. All door fees from this event will be donated to the Foundation, to help continue their mission of supporting families in the Tri-state area who have experienced the sudden loss of a child.

This event will take place at the Ringgold Depot, located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, Georgia, and will begin at 7:00 pm, with doors opening at 6:00 pm.

All tickets for the Ringgold Depot Opry are cash only at the door. General admission tickets are $10, and VIP tables are $300 or $50 a seat. Attendees can park in the free public parking lot located to the right of the venue on Depot Street and will find additional public parking areas throughout Downtown Ringgold.

For more information on the Opry, please visit nothinlikeringgold.com.