Celebrate International Women’s Day With The CSO's Silver Screen Symphonies

The CSO celebrates International Women’s Day with a special concert focused on female film composers and other pieces used in film.

Programmed by 2024 Grammy-Award nominated composer Esin Aydingoz, Silver Screen Symphonies will feature works from well-known movies such as Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Tar, Frozen, Encanto, and more.

Music Director Designate Ilya Ram will be joined on stage by Alison Lebovitz who will serve as the narrator for this immersive musical experience.

Program Highlights

Doreen Carwithen | Men of Sherwood Forest

Sharon Farber | When Nietsche Wept

Esin Aydingoz | Streetlight Secrets

Hildur Guðnadóttir | Music from Tar

Rachel Portman | Emma

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez | Music from Frozen

Nami Melumad | Home is Where the Helm Is from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Esin Aydingoz | See The Stars

Gustav Mahler | Adagietto from Symphony No. 5

Johannes Brahms | Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5

...and more!

Seating for this event will be Zoned General Admission; ticket info at chattanoogasymphony.org/events/

Choose PLUS tickets and join us for an exclusive pre-concert event featuring a sweet and savory popcorn bar and a panel discussion with Ilya Ram, Alison Lebovitz, and Esin Aydingoz. This event will take place from 6:30 - 7:30 on 3/8/25, just down the hall from Walker Theatre.