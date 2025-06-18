Celebrate Make Music Day Locally With Over 67 Live Performances

The city is tuning up for its biggest Make Music Day celebration yet, with over 67 live music events happening this June, including 30+ free performances on Friday, June 21st, and more than 50 performers registered across neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and public spaces, 2025’s celebration promises music for everyone, everywhere.

A snapshot of this year’s standout events include:

Green Stages

June 21, throughout the day

A series of unamplified acoustic sets in neighborhood parks and green spaces celebrating Chattanooga’s designation as a National Park City.

Chatta Sings @ ArtsBuild

June 21, 10:00-11:00 AM

A community singalong led by Naomi Griffin Self of Chattasings.

No experience needed, just bring your voice!

Live Production Masterclass w/ Et Cetera @ Songbirds

June 21, 4:30–5:30 PM

A behind-the-scenes session on live sound and production, followed by a live set at 7 PM.

Chattanooga Airport Performance featuring Josie Weisenberger

June 21, 1:00–1:45 PM

Classical violist Josie Weisenberger performs live at the Chattanooga Airport, delighting travelers and staff with a beautiful mid-day set.

Riverfront Nights

June 21, 6:00-10:00 PM

Live performances at Chattanooga’s scenic riverfront, featuring local and regional acts.

Bessie Smith Big 9 Music Fest

Saturday, June 21 from 3–11 PM and Sunday, June 22 from 3–6 PMS

oul, gospel, and R&B performances on MLK Boulevard in celebration of Chattanooga’s rich Black music history.

Live Music @ CARTA Shuttle Park South & North Garage

June 21, 1:00-3:00 PM

Presented by City of Chattanooga Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy and CARTA, enjoy live music at the CARTA Shuttle Park South & North Garage.

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Bus @ ArtsBuild

June 21, 10:00-11:00 AM

Family-friendly fun with story time and literacy programming for kids and parents alike.

Sousapalooza @ First Baptist Church

June 21, 11:30-1:00 PM

Hosted by Chattanooga Symphony and Opera, this event features performances inspired by John Philip Sousa, community building and light refreshments!

Whether you're a fan, performer, or music supporter, the community is invited to attend the many events happening on June 21st in celebration of Make Music Day.

A full schedule can be found at makemusicday.org/chattanooga.