Celebrate The Holiday Season With Candlelight’s Special Musical Shows

This holiday season, Candlelight, the globally acclaimed series of live concerts presented by Fever, will transform First Cumberland Presbyterian Church with thousands of flickering candles to host an unforgettable performance featuring classic Christmas carols and timeless holiday melodies, performed by a talented local string quartet.

As part of its festive offering, Candlelight also invites audiences to give the gift of music. The official Candlelight gift card is now available for purchase, redeemable at any event across the United States.

In addition, select Candlelight concerts worldwide will be available at special discounted rates during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, making it the perfect moment to treat friends and family to a unique live experience.

Candlelight was created with the aim of making music more accessible by bringing it to unique venues beyond traditional concert halls, offering audiences a visually stunning and intimate experience.

Its wide-ranging programs pay tribute to iconic classical composers such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven, as well as contemporary artists including Queen, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran. The series also explores diverse genres like jazz, soul, pop, and film soundtracks.

In addition, Candlelight curates special editions celebrating beloved films and series, including Bridgerton in partnership with Netflix and Shondaland, and The Wizard of Oz with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Candlelight: Christmas Carols on Strings

Venue: First Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Dates and times: Dec 19th 20:30

Tickets can be purchased at feverup.com/m/401199

For more information about Candlelight, access candlelightexperience.com