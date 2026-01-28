Celebrate Valentine's Day With A Night Of Love & Songs At The Ringgold Depot Opry

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority would like to invite you to attend their first concert of the season on Saturday, February 14th, at the historic Ringgold Depot.

The show, titled A Night of Love and Songs, will feature ’80s Rock Band, Aunt Betty. The band’s journey began in Atlanta, where they started performing in 2009, before eventually making their way to Chattanooga in 2020.

With both original music and covers of popular classic rock bands like AC/DC and Motley Crue, the group promises a high-energy performance that gives the audience a chance to re-live the passion and spirit of the 80s.

In Aunt Betty’s words, “We lived it, we loved it, so we’re keeping 80’s rock alive.”

The Ringgold Depot Opry is partnering with the local non-profit, Friends of Crossroads Inc., for the upcoming concert. This event will take place at the Ringgold Depot, located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, Georgia, and will begin at 8:00 pm, with doors opening at 7:00 pm.

General admission tickets for the Ringgold Depot Opry are $10, and VIP tickets are $20. Guests can purchase tickets at the door or buy them online at nothinlikeringgold.com. You must be 21 or older to attend this show.

All door fees from this event will be donated to RDO’s local non-profit partner, Friends of Crossroads, which helps spearhead the Crossroads Unity Family Park Project. The goal of this project is to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, can experience the joys of play and aims to bring an all-ages, all-abilities park to Ringgold.

In addition to the February 14th show, the Ringgold Depot Opry’s 2026 schedule includes an April 11th Spring Fling with a night of Bluegrass and Folk music, a June 13th Southern Rock Fest, and a night of Country music on August 8th.