Celebrating 74 Years Of Sun Records At The Woodshop This Saturday

This Saturday, January 3rd, The Woodshop travels 74 years back in time with a tribute show and celebration of Sun Records, the Memphis-born label that was founded by Sam Phillips in February of 1952, ushering in some of the greatest musicians of all time.

The label launched the careers of legends in music such as Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Howlin’ Wolf, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Roy Orbison, to name a few.

The tribute show will feature three Tennessee artists: Emerald Butler, Jhett Black, and Jad Tariq, all of whom will be weaving through the historical archives of Sun Records’ catalog, playing the classics in an intimate listening space.

In talking with Jhett Black, co-owner of The Woodshop, and Emerald Butler, an expert of Sun Studios and a performer in the show, about the significance of this event now and it taking place at The Woodshop, Emerald suggested it was a natural fit given the nature of the space and the music that Jhett specializes in, blues.

““I approached Jhett and Callie last summer and pitched them an idea of doing a Sun Records show. I had just recorded at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis, and I’m preparing to release my new EP within the next few months, so I thought it would be a really cool ‘kick off’ for that. This also gave me a perfect opportunity to tell this really cool story of Sun Records in a really cool way.

I believe the Woodshop is perfect for this show because the majority of the music that was first recorded at Sun was blues music, and that’s Jhett’s specialty. Also, the building at 706 Union Avenue, where the Sun magic happened, is not much bigger than the Woodshop itself. I think it’s really cool how music with a big impact comes from these really small places.”

The small, unassuming Sun studio is still located at 706 Union Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, and is not only the birthplace of some of the greatest music and musicians of all time, but it is also a cultural landmark and a symbol of artistic freedom, exploration, and rebellion.

So much of the music coming out of Sun Records navigated new waters with a fresh blend of country, gospel, and blues, creating an entirely new sound.

The studio also broke down racial barriers at the time, as Sam Phillips often had Black blues musicians performing in the studio during a period of segregation. Sun Studio represents the connection that music provides above race even when society tries to divide us.

Emerald suggested that what also makes Sun Studio so special is Sam Phillips’ belief in the human condition and in music’s capacity to change the world.

We see men and women from different races coming together to make music about human existence.

“I believe that when we look back at the music that came out of Sun, how the artists recorded it, who the artists and musicians were that recorded it, and why Sam Phillips opened the studio in the first place, we see something human. Not AI, and not something super polished. We see men and women from different races coming together to make music about human existence.

Sam Phillips believed in the necessity of human communication. The potential of ordinary men and women to communicate and do something truly great. I think that’s a message that still matters because I think people need to be reminded. I also think that Jhett and Callie are a great example of this potential. Look at all they are doing with the Woodshop.”

In talking with Jhett about the future of unique tribute shows like this, he mentioned that people can expect more to come, spanning multiple themes.

“Callie Sioux and I are passionate about tying in music and performance arts with broader themes, and yes, there will be more, and we’ll be incorporating food and beverage too. We’ll also be pulling in themes for music lovers of all kinds, across multiple genres and themes this year.”

For a special evening celebrating the legacy and impact of Sun Records, be sure to grab a friend and settle in for a night of classic hits as Emerald Butler, Jhett Black, and Jad Tariq take us back in time on a sonic musical journey through the birthplace of rock 'n' roll.

A Tribute to 74 Years of Sun Records