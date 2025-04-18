Chateau Del Endelouz To Present Their All-Star "Last Stand Livestream"

Since the pandemic Jack Endelouz has been making unique livestream videos from his home the “Chateau Del Endelouz”.

Over the years the plots and the sets have gotten more and more complicated including remote controlled vehicles, scale models of Chattanooga architecture and a 14 foot tall cardboard house.

The Chateau livestreams have featured regional musicians, actors, and visual artists.

However, recent changes to Facebooks livestream policy is forcing the Chateau Del Endelouz to look for a different platform for their shows, but not before they do one last all star concert.

The “Last Stand Livestream” will feature performances by:

Ryan Oyer

Matthew Paul Revere

Sweet Georgia Brown

Bethany Kidd with Jerry Grant

Endelouz

Vic Burgess

Jason Lyles

Chattanooga Bastard

Jerett “Shaky” Offutt

Jessie Knowles

Julio Morales

and original artwork by Mellisa Joy Hale

You can catch the whole event on Tuesday, April 22nd on the Chateau Del Endelouz Facebook Page starting with Ryan Oyer’s performance at 4:30.