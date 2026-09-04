Chattanooga Boys Choir's Community Sing Celebrates A Decade Of Shared Song

On Tuesday, September 8th at the Second Presbyterian Church in Downtown Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Boy’s Choir will be presenting their free, annual Community Sing, where members of the celebrated Choir will open with a brief performance, after which everyone in attendance will learn and rehearse “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, before performing and recording the song together, to be released on social media September 21st, marking the International Day of Peace.

Community Sing began in 2016 with a community recording of the South African song “Ukuthula,” which went on to be viewed tens of thousands of times and was part of the larger international Voice4Peace movement. Now in its tenth year, this staple community tradition still brings folks together from all walks of life to join in shared song.

Everyone is welcome regardless of their musical ability, and each voice becomes a collective one at Community Sing, where community, inclusion, love, and peace are at the forefront, creating lasting connections and fostering a sense of belonging for so many who may feel on the outside looking in so often in life.

In speaking with Vincent Oakes, the Artistic Director for the Chattanooga Boys Choir, about what people can expect from the community-enriching event centered around music, he detailed how the event’s atmosphere creates a space where people of all kinds are united in creating something magical and awe-inspiring with their fellow neighbors.

“Music has a long history of bridging divides. It has been said that “people who make music together cannot be enemies.” When you sing with someone else, you are instantly connected to them in a way that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

In the “low-pressure, high-smiles” atmosphere that we create for this event, people from all over the community, from all ages, and from all experience levels, including no experience whatsoever, are instantly connected through their joy of singing and their love of community. Despite different backgrounds and experiences, we are then united in purpose to make music and create something truly wonderful to be shared with others.”

The Chattanooga Boys Choir is entering its 73rd year here in the Scenic City, and while their mission to bring people together has remained the same, the ways in which they achieve it have changed some as society and music education have evolved over the years.

They now offer a wide variety of festivals, events, and performances throughout the year at no cost, dedicated to getting people singing, as well as incorporating a host of different languages, cultures, and histories in their music in order to demonstrate the presence and power of music across all barriers.

Oakes went on to discuss the significance of recording “What a Wonderful World” to be released on the International Day of Peace, and how Community Sing fits into the choir's larger belief in music as a way of promoting peace, community, and understanding.

“Singing is one of those few activities for which we have documented proof that people have been doing for thousands of years. Our common song provides a soundtrack to both our daily lives and our collective existence, and songs of community have been an important part of every major movement for peace: the U.S. Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, the Singing Revolution in Northern Europe in the 1980s, Anti-Apartheid protests in South Africa in the 1990s, music was an integral part of those movements both as they were happening and as we look back at them through a modern context.

Singing then provided hope, inspiration, and a way to gather; when looking back, these songs provide context and a better understanding of the personal perspective in these nationwide or worldwide events.”

When asked about the larger vision for Community Sing in years to come, and their plans for its future, Oakes mentioned continuing to provide folks in the Chattanooga region a chance to join one another in shared song, and to highlight what a unique and incredible city Chattanooga is.

“The reach of the Community Sing is two-fold: firstly, to give those in our area the opportunity to reach out with one another in song and secondly, to share beyond Chattanooga via social media what a wonderful and special place this is. This effort has continued to grow, even with a brief pause due to the pandemic, and my hope is that it will continue to do so. Events like ours are a fun and wonderful place to sing out with a few hundred new friends, without fear of failure or judgement.”

Chattanooga Boys Choir Presents: Community Sing