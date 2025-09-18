Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week Returns The Second Week Of October

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week is back October 6–12, 2025, bringing a powerful lineup of events that highlight the culture, creativity, and economic impact of hip-hop.

The weeklong celebration, co-founded by community leaders and supported by local organizations, honors the five pillars of hip-hop—Graffiti, MCing, Breakdancing, DJing, and Knowledge—while centering education, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.

The Hip-Hop Summit is now housed under The Enterprise Center, aligning it with TEC’s broader mission to strengthen Chattanooga’s creative economy, advance digital equity, and foster innovation-driven community impact.

This year’s Hip-Hop Summit will kickoff on Friday, October 10 at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center (6–9 PM), is a ticketed event featuring a special pre-reception, live conversation, and exclusive meet & greet with Grammy Award-Winning Producer Zaytoven.

Known for shaping the sound of Southern hip-hop through collaborations with artists like Gucci Mane, Usher, and Future, Zaytoven will share insights into his career, creativity, and the business of music.

On Saturday, October 11 (10 AM–1 PM), the spotlight shifts to economic empowerment with Free Business & Financial Literacy Workshops, brought to you by the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, in partnership with TVFCU and The Brave Effect.

Featured speakers include Marcus Cade-Johnson, along with former Wall Street bankers Tasha McCall, MBA and Tesha Winslow, MBA, who will lead sessions on financial health, entrepreneurship, and building sustainable wealth. To be notified when tickets for this free event are released, join the list here.

“The Hip-Hop Summit is about more than music—it’s about culture, education, and creating pathways for economic mobility. By bringing Grammy Award-Winning Producer Zaytoven and top financial leaders to Chattanooga, we’re investing in the future of our community,” said C-Grimey, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Co-Founder and Organizer.

“Our vision for Hip-Hop Week is about building bridges—between artists and business leaders, between culture and opportunity, and between generations. By highlighting both creativity and financial literacy, we’re creating space for hip-hop to thrive as an engine of empowerment and growth within Chattanooga’s creative economy,” said Micah “Mickey” Chapman, Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit Co-Founder and Organizer.

The sixth annual CHA Hip-Hop Summit is a conference designed to improve the artistry of those in Chattanooga's hip-hop industry by building entrepreneurial and business skills through a free conference in partnership with Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week.

Registration is required for the Hip-Hop Summit. Visit chahiphopsummit.com to register.

For the full schedule of events, visit chattanoogahiphopweek.com.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop Week 2025 – Schedule Highlights

Monday, Oct. 6 – Graffiti Art (The Visual):

Black Professionals @ The Hunter, 6–8 PM, Hunter Museum of American Art.

Tuesday, Oct. 7 – MCing (The Voice):

Tribute to Jody Harris & Art Exhibit, 6–9 PM, Stove Works.

Wednesday, Oct. 8 – Breakdancing (The Movement):

Capoeira Youth Dance Class, 4:30–5:30 PM, East Chattanooga Community Center.

Hip-Hop Trivia Night, 7–9 PM, Wanderlinger Brewing Co.

Thursday, Oct. 9 – DJing (The Sound):

Basecamp: Bridging Workforce Gaps Career Fair, 9 AM–3 PM, The Choo Choo.

Executive Happy Hour, 5–7 PM, Therapy

Friday, Oct. 10 – Knowledge (The Foundation)

Hip-Hop Week VIP Luncheon ft. Dr. Chandra Ward, 11 AM–1 PM, The Edney.

Hip-Hop Summit Live Conversation w/ Grammy Award-Winning Producer Zaytoven, 6–9 PM, Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Clout Trap Artist Showcase Competition, 9:30 PM–12:30 AM, K’s Clubhouse.

Saturday, Oct. 11:

Business & Financial Literacy Sessions, 10 AM–1 PM, Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

Monster Bash Family Event, 6–8 PM, Creative Discovery Museum.

Chattanooga Hip-Hop @ Wanderlinger, 9 PM–2 AM, Wanderlinger Brewing Co.

Sunday, Oct. 12: